Joel Embiid asks 76ers fans to not sell tickets to Knicks fans

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Joel Embiid, after helping carry the 76ers to a historic comeback over the Celtics, made a straightforward request to Philadelphia fans ahead of their next playoff series.

Don't sell your tickets, especially not to New York Knicks fans.

The Sixers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to upset the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, setting up a showdown with the Knicks in a postseason rematch from two years ago when New York fans flooded Wells Fargo Center after presumably purchasing tickets from 76ers fans.

Embiid pleaded with Philadelphia fans to avoid a repeat scenario from that 2024 series.

"I just have a message for our fans," Embiid said after the Sixers won Game 7 in Boston to eliminate the Celtics. "Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philadelphia] was Madison Square Garden East. We're going to need the support.

"Don't sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys."

New York fans were an overwhelming presence in Philadelphia during the rivals' first-round series two years ago, when the Knicks beat the 76ers in six games. Sixers ownership even attempted to block New York fans from purchasing tickets for Game 6, but the Knicks won the game anyway to clinch the series on the road.

Embiid publicly called out Philadelphia fans at the time, saying "it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town." The former NBA MVP revisited the topic Saturday night -- and even offered to assist financially.

"Knicks fans travel -- they buy tickets," he said. "There's going to be people who will sell the tickets because they need the money. Don't do it, we need you guys. We need the support, and we need them to be extremely loud. If you need money, I've got you."

After missing the first three games against the Celtics because of an appendectomy, Embiid returned to the series in dominant fashion, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the final four games. The seven-time All-Star punctuated the series with 34 points and 12 rebounds Saturday as the seventh-seeded Sixers completed the NBA's 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Philadelphia beat Boston in the playoffs for the first time since 1982, snapping a streak of six consecutive series losses -- the last three of which included Embiid.

The 76ers had gone an NBA-record 0-18 when trailing 3-1 in a series. Boston was 32-0 when holding a 3-1 series lead.