Sources: Wolves' Anthony Edwards could return midseries

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SAN ANTONIO -- Anthony Edwards will miss the start of the Minnesota Timberwolves' second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs, but there is growing optimism he could push his way back into the lineup in the coming week, possibly as early as Game 3 or 4, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Edwards, who suffered a bone bruise when his left knee hyperextended in Game 4 of the first round, went through a light on-court workout Saturday, worked out again Sunday and will travel with the team to San Antonio.

The Timberwolves prefer to remain cautious with Edwards, who has also been managing persistent inflammation in his right knee the past month. But Edwards is historically a quick healer and has been aggressive in his recovery process, considering the urgency of the playoff moment.

Edwards released a YouTube video on his personal page Sunday morning that included clips of him running on an underwater treadmill and an interview with David Hines, the Timberwolves' vice president of medical performance, who said that the recovery timeline was one to two weeks.

Edwards injured his left knee on a block attempt April 25, two Saturdays ago. Game 3 of the Spurs series will be this upcoming Friday night and Game 4 will be Sunday night, just past the two-week mark.

"How does he look, and how is he feeling these next couple weeks?" Hines said in the video. "I think he can return sooner if he can hit all his metrics for pain management, mobility, functional strength."

Without Edwards, the Timberwolves were able to win Game 6 at home over the Denver Nuggets and clinch their first-round series. The Wolves are considered heavy underdogs in their second-round series against the 62-win Spurs.