Timberwolves list Anthony Edwards as questionable for Game 1

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SAN ANTONIO -- The Minnesota Timberwolves listed guard Anthony Edwards as questionable Sunday for Game 1 of their second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Edwards, who suffered a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 of the first round, went through light on-court work this weekend, traveled with the Timberwolves to San Antonio on Sunday and was officially cleared for basketball activities ahead of Minnesota's Monday morning shootaround.

There has been growing optimism that Edwards could return to the lineup in the coming week. Team sources indicated to ESPN's Shams Charania that the initial target was as early as Games 3 or 4, but Edwards appears to be accelerating that estimate.

The Timberwolves have remained cautious with Edwards, who has also been managing persistent inflammation in his right knee during the past month. But Edwards has returned ahead of schedule before and has been aggressive in his recovery process, considering the playoff urgency.

Edwards released a YouTube video on his personal page Sunday morning that included clips of him running on an underwater treadmill and an interview with David Hines, the Timberwolves' vice president of medical performance, who said that the recovery timeline was one to two weeks.

Edwards injured his left knee on a block attempt April 25. Game 1 against the Spurs is nine days after the hyperextension, and Game 4 is 15 days after the injury occurred.

"How does he look and how is he feeling these next couple weeks?" Hines said in the Edwards video. "I think he can return sooner if he can hit all his metrics for pain management, mobility, functional strength."

Without Edwards, the Timberwolves won Game 6 at home over the Denver Nuggets to clinch their first-round series. Minnesota is a heavy underdog in its second-round series against the Spurs, who won 62 games in the regular season.

The Timberwolves also listed reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu as questionable for Game 1. He missed Game 6 against Denver because of right calf soreness.