Detroit Pistons troll Orlando Magic multiple times after Game 7 win

Daniss Jenkins knocks down a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter vs. the Magic. (0:30)

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The Detroit Pistons are on to the second round of the NBA playoffs after defeating the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 on Sunday -- and offered a parting shot at the Magic to boot.

Moments before the buzzer sounded, Detroit posted a gif of its mascot, Hopper, using a magic wand to write out "the letter W." The caption included remnants of pixie dust that led to spelling out "Round 2."

The Pistons had to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to win their first playoff series since 2008. The last time they came back from being down 3-1 was in 2003, also against the Magic -- something the team made sure to point out postgame.

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。*·。 pic.twitter.com/k7qSeutDxg — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 3, 2026

Detroit also laid out four cards that included "dub" on them to indicate its four victories against Orlando, writing in the caption: "No magic in this deck."

No magic in this deck. pic.twitter.com/kbqyoW4wIi — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 3, 2026

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris added 40 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Detroit's 22-point win marks its largest Game 7 victory in franchise history, according to ESPN Research

Paolo Banchero had a team-high 38 points for the Magic, alongside nine rebounds and six assists. He also scored 38 points in a Game 7 defeat in 2024, making him the only player in NBA history to lose multiple winner-take-all games by double-digits when scoring at least 35 points.

The Pistons will now face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the second round.