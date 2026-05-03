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          Detroit Pistons troll Orlando Magic multiple times after Game 7 win

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          Daniss Jenkins hits a tough buzzer-beater to end the third quarter (0:30)

          Daniss Jenkins knocks down a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter vs. the Magic. (0:30)

          • Anthony GharibMay 3, 2026, 10:57 PM

          The Detroit Pistons are on to the second round of the NBA playoffs after defeating the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 on Sunday -- and offered a parting shot at the Magic to boot.

          Moments before the buzzer sounded, Detroit posted a gif of its mascot, Hopper, using a magic wand to write out "the letter W." The caption included remnants of pixie dust that led to spelling out "Round 2."

          The Pistons had to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to win their first playoff series since 2008. The last time they came back from being down 3-1 was in 2003, also against the Magic -- something the team made sure to point out postgame.

          Detroit also laid out four cards that included "dub" on them to indicate its four victories against Orlando, writing in the caption: "No magic in this deck."

          Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris added 40 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Detroit's 22-point win marks its largest Game 7 victory in franchise history, according to ESPN Research

          Paolo Banchero had a team-high 38 points for the Magic, alongside nine rebounds and six assists. He also scored 38 points in a Game 7 defeat in 2024, making him the only player in NBA history to lose multiple winner-take-all games by double-digits when scoring at least 35 points.

          The Pistons will now face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the second round.