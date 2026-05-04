Cleveland Cavaliers troll Drake, Toronto Raptors after Game 7 win

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Toronto Raptors 114-102 in Game 7 on Sunday, then made sure to poke fun at one of Toronto's biggest fans: Drake.

Cleveland shared a photo on social media of an ice structure similar to what Drake put in downtown Toronto on April 20 as part of his "Iceman" album rollout. Located on 81 Bond Street, Drake posted a picture of it on Instagram with the caption: "Release Date Inside." Fans proceeded to find the structure before it melted to search for the date.

The Cavaliers structure underwent a "cross section scan" with findings that trolled the Raptors and Drake. Most notably, the ice block included a "W" in the center of it. Specimen status read "removed," while the former site was listed as "Dundas/Bond St.," the location of Drake's structure.

The final conclusion of the team's scan? "Cavs in 7."

Toronto referenced the "Iceman" rollout by including faux icicles on Drake's courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena during an April 12 game and in Game 4 against the Cavs. Other teams have participated in Drake's ice trend, including the New York Giants during the NFL draft.

Drake was named the Raptors' global ambassador in 2013 and has been a frequent attendee of games through the years. However, he didn't attend any home matchups this postseason.

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen led the team with 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell put up 22 himself. The Cavaliers will now face the Detroit Pistons in the second round.

Drake's album is set to release on May 15 -- and any references to Cleveland seemingly wouldn't come as a surprise.