Celtics' Jaylen Brown rips refs, calls out Embiid for flopping

Open Extended Reactions

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said the officials "had an agenda" against him in Boston's seven-game first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Appearing on his Twitch stream Sunday, Brown took issue with the officiating during the series, as well as with Sixers big man Joel Embiid, whom he accused of the type of flopping that has "ruined our game."

"Joel Embiid is a great player. One of the best bigs in basketball history. [But he] flops. He know it," Brown said. "This ain't breaking news. It is what it is."

In another part of the Twitch stream, Brown showed a play in which Sixers forward Paul George appeared to push off slightly before making an offensive move.

"If you're going to call push-offs, call that," Brown said. "Same move. Same refs. Oh, it's nothing? It's play on, right?

"But you gonna call me? Everybody does it ... but if it would have been me, it'd have been an offensive foul."

Brown was called for 10 offensive fouls in the first round, twice as many as the next-highest player (Jalen Duren, Karl-Anthony Towns, Neemias Queta, Stephon Castle).

"Every good basketball player does this. What are y'all talking about? They clearly had an agenda," Brown said. "If Jaylen does this move, call the offensive foul and follow him every time. I don't know if it's because I pissed the refs off. I've been critical about them, and I called them out a bunch of times. So, they were like, 'You know what, I got you in the playoffs. Watch this.' [Because] that's exactly what they did.

"It's clearly an agenda. Look at the same move. Some referees that if I had to choose, if I had to, like, say there's some referees that need to be investigated. We had three of them in the last three games."

During the regular season, Brown ranked second with 40 offensive fouls called against him. Towns was first with 65.

In the Celtics-76ers series, the foul calls were relatively even between the two teams. The Celtics were called for 136 personal fouls, the Sixers were called for 132.