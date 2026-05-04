Magic fire head coach Jamahl Mosley after 5 seasons

Evan Cohen reacts to news of the Magic dismissing head coach Jamahl Mosley and speculates as to who could replace him in Orlando. (2:36)

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The Orlando Magic have fired coach Jamahl Mosley, the team announced Monday.

Mosley, 47, spent the past five seasons with Orlando, leading the team out of a rebuild and into the playoffs each of the past three seasons. They failed to advance past the first round in any of them after they lost in seven games to the Detroit Pistons this season, blowing a 3-1 series lead. Mosley went 189-221 overall.

Magic president Jeff Weltman, who signed a contract extension just before Orlando's run to the NBA Cup final four, will lead the team's search for the next head coach.

Mosley led the Magic to two division titles and three consecutive winning seasons while dealing with a litany of injuries to key starters, particularly over the past two years.

"We're grateful to Jamahl for all he's done for the Orlando Magic," said Weltman in a statement. "We appreciate his leadership and the positive contributions he made as head coach. While this was a difficult decision, we feel it's time for a new voice and fresh perspective. We wish Jamahl and his family nothing but the best."

Mosley, who was an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks before being hired by Orlando in 2021, built teams anchored by strong defenses with the Magic. The team ranked No. 3 in 2023-24 and No. 2 overall last season, before falling to 11th this season.

The 47 wins he authored in 2024 were the most by the franchise in any season since 2011, and the three consecutive playoff appearances were also the most since Orlando reached the postseason six straight years from 2007-12.

Despite that success, Mosley could never unlock the team's offense, as the Magic were in the bottom 10 in each of the past four seasons.

And while they improved this season, the Magic didn't make the leap they were expected to after trading four first-round picks for former Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade last summer.

That trade brought with it heightened expectations for this season, only for Orlando to spend most of it fighting to escape from the play-in spots in the Eastern Conference standings, and ultimately suffer another first-round playoff exit.

Mosley dealt with a ton of injuries to his stars during his tenure.

Paolo Banchero played just 46 games during the 2024-25 regular season. Jalen Suggs played in just 35 and 57 regular season games the past two seasons due to injuries.

Franz Wagner missed 22 games during the 2024-25 season and then was limited to just 34 games this regular season due to injuries. He was rounding into form in the first round and was a vital piece on defense against Pistons star Cade Cunningham. But Wagner suffered a right calf strain in the third quarter of Game 4 and missed the final three games. Without Wagner, the Magic could not hold on to their 3-1 lead in the series and a 24-point lead with over 11 minutes left in the third quarter of their Game 6 second-half collapse against Detroit.

Information from ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk was used in this report.