Spurs look to pounce on Wolves early; Pistons, Cavaliers tussle on Disney+ in the Philippines

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After an ultra competitive first round of 2026 NBA playoffs, which saw three Game 7s and two 1-3 comebacks, eight teams remain in their own respective conference semifinal series.

With action heating up, here's two series openers you cannot miss live on Disney+ in the Philippines.

Can a possible Anthony Edwards' return alter the series? (May 5, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Wolves vs. Spurs Game 1)

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The entire direction of this series may hinge on one question -- when and how healthy will Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards be?

Edwards' availability has quickly become the defining storyline after he suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, an injury initially expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the first round and is expected to miss at least the start of this series, although he has since been upgraded to "questionable" for Game 1 after returning to on-court activities.

Even with that absence, Minnesota still advanced past Denver -- showing how resilient they can be without their franchise star. In that first-round series, Edwards averaged 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, a dip from his 28.8 points per game in the regular season, largely due to the injury limiting his mobility and eventually forcing him out.

That drop-off highlights just how much of the offensive burden he normally carries and how different the Timberwolves look when he isn't at full strength.

If Edwards plays and looks like himself, Minnesota becomes much harder to stop. If he doesn't, or if he's limited, the Victor Wembayama-led San Antonio Spurs will have a clear advantage.

Can the Cavaliers keep up with the Pistons' momentum? (May 6, 7 a.m. PHT: Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 1)

Two teams coming off emotionally draining Game 7 wins now meet in what could be the most physical series of the second round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced after a 114-102 Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors, powered by Jarrett Allen's 22 points and 19 rebounds, including a dominant third quarter that swung the game.

On the other side, the Detroit Pistons pulled off one of the most impressive turnarounds of the playoffs, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Orlando Magic, capped by a 116-94 Game 7 win behind Cade Cunningham's 32 points and 12 assists.

Both teams enter this series battle-tested, but also dealing with fatigue after playing the maximum seven games.

From a matchup standpoint, Detroit's identity has been clear, which is built on defense and physicality. The Pistons finished with the best defensive rating in the first round and consistently protected the rim at an elite level, making life difficult for opposing scorers.

That presents a real challenge for a Cleveland offense led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, especially after Toronto showed that limiting driving lanes can disrupt their rhythm.

On the other end, Cleveland still has the size advantage with Allen and Evan Mobley, which could test a Detroit frontcourt that has shown some inconsistency in half-court offense.

What makes this series simple is this: if Detroit controls the pace and keeps the game physical, they have the edge. If Cleveland can speed things up and get consistent shot creation from their guards, it becomes a much more even fight.