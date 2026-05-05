2026 NBA playoffs: Conference semifinals takeaways

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The second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is here, and our NBA insiders have you covered for every game of the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.

The No. 2 seeded New York Knicks opened up the Eastern Conference semis on Monday against the No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers, striking first to win Game 1 and take a series lead. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Detroit Pistons will round out the East bracket on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the West, Victor Wembanyma and the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs are battling the recently returned Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1. The No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, will start their series against the No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

As teams continue to chase the Larry O'Brien Trophy, here's what matters most in both conferences and what to watch for in all four series.

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Eastern Conference

Biggest takeaway from Game 1: Perhaps it was the Philadelphia 76ers still coming off that emotional 3-1 series comeback against the Boston Celtics. Or maybe the New York Knicks are rounding into real championship shape, with a fourth straight blowout win in these playoffs and each game over before halftime. The sweat equity these Knicks have built over this season, at the least, was on display when they stifled Joel Embiid, when they weren't shaken by the desperate Hack-A-Mitch strategy and Jalen Brunson ran wild in the first half, freed from feeling the Atlanta Hawks draped over him. Twenty-seven of his 31 came in the first half, along with Karl-Anthony Towns showing why he's a matchup nightmare. -- Vincent Goodwill

What to watch in Game 2: Philadelphia's first round series against the Celtics followed a simple formula: when the 76ers made shots, they either had a chance or won. When they didn't? They got routed, and that's what happened in Game 1. Not only was New York scorching hot, Philly missed just about everything, and the result was an embarrassing loss. Philadelphia will have to do a far better job on Jalen Brunson and will have to get Tyrese Maxey going much earlier -- in addition to hitting shots -- if they want Game 2 to look different Wednesday night. -- Tim Bontemps