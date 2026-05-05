NBA playoffs intel: Scouting Round 2, free agency decisions to watch

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ESPN NBA senior writers Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst canvassed the league on some of the top storylines of the 2026 playoffs, including the stakes facing three eliminated contenders, major contract decisions awaiting four conference semifinals stars and what to expect in the Thunder-Lakers series.

Here's what sources across the league are saying about a wild first round -- and what to expect for Round 2:

Jump to a team:

76ers | Cavs | Celtics

Lakers | Knicks | Magic

Nuggets | Pistons | Thunder

Jump to a player:

Duren | Harden | Reaves | Towns

The theme of the East semis

A turbulent and upset-filled first round has opened the door to rewriting the narrative surrounding many key figures. That's especially true in the topsy-turvy Eastern Conference playoffs, where the four remaining teams all have a distinctive pathway with some new faces assured to reach the Finals.

"One of them will be a hero," a Western Conference assistant coach said. "The other three [teams] will be in trouble because they'll get asked, 'How did you not make it against these guys?'"

Here is everything at stake in the East bracket:

Detroit Pistons

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who received a contract extension less than 24 hours after advancing in the playoffs for only the second time in his career, now gets a chance to reach the East finals for the first time by knocking out his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bickerstaff was fired in 2024 after he led the Cavs to playoff berths in his final two seasons.

A Pistons victory in this round might force the Cavs into a minor existential crisis. Bickerstaff was dismissed after his Cavs were unable to move past the second round. There is also the possibility, should a Knicks-Pistons conference finals develop, of settling a score there after an intense six-game series won by New York last year. But one nemesis at a time.

"The best way to get back at someone who fires you is to beat them in the playoffs," a veteran head coach said. "You don't even have to say anything, it speaks volumes on its own."

Cleveland Cavaliers

ESPN analyst and former Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins has firmly held the position that the franchise has done more to surround Donovan Mitchell with talent than it did for LeBron James in 2003-10 and 2014-18.

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That's difficult to quantify. In 11 seasons in Cleveland, James played with four All-Star teammates (Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Mo Williams, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love). In only four seasons in Cleveland, Mitchell has already played with three (Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) though James Harden should be counted even if he hasn't made one with Cleveland. The point is, Mitchell has had some good teammates and the team is sporting a payroll of nearly $400 million, including luxury taxes -- the highest in team history.

Mitchell has never reached the conference finals despite playing on six 50-win teams in Cleveland and Utah. He has acknowledged on several occasions this is both upsetting and unacceptable. The Pistons are slight favorites to win this series, but the Cavs entered the season with huge expectations that grew after acquiring Harden. A series win and strong performance from Mitchell could hold off another summer of criticism about how his playoff career has unfolded.

New York Knicks

Like so many stars in the East semifinals, this could be the best chance Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have to break through for the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Now that the Boston Celtics, the favorites to win the East to start the playoffs, are not in their path and New York has inherited home-court advantage in this round, owner Jim Dolan's declaration in January that the Knicks "should win the Finals" probably has not changed.

"They are the best team in the East and I've felt that way for months," a rival East head coach said. "When they fell down [2-1] in the Hawks series, you could see that it actually brought them together. You can see they're together and they're hungry, which wasn't the case for much of the year. Sometimes when we played them, I thought they didn't all like each other. Now they seem like they do."

Philadelphia 76ers

A 3-1 series comeback against the Celtics presents a remarkable opportunity for Joel Embiid, Paul George and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey -- all of whom have had their fair share of playoff heartbreaks -- to finally have their own Finals breakthrough after careers of searching.

Morey has deeply bet on Embiid and George working together, committing $400 million to them on huge deals back in 2024. Injuries, suspension and circumstance (aka tanking) left them with a few dozen games played together heading into this postseason. It left some wondering about their futures with the franchise.

But Embiid and George, brilliant in the upset of the Celtics, are verifying Morey's vision and helping push aside the cloud that has enveloped the past two seasons in Philadelphia.

"The East is going to be interesting," a West scout said. "Everyone's got a chance, and everyone's got huge stakes if they don't take advantage."

What about the vanquished?

Denver, Boston and Orlando saw their seasons end in varying degrees of disappointment.

Denver, favored against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves, was thoroughly outplayed. Boston and Orlando, meanwhile, became the 13th and 14th teams in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead.

Here's what league scouts and executives said about these three franchise's next steps.

Denver Nuggets

A desultory Game 6 loss to the Timberwolves, who were without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu, brought Denver's season to a sudden conclusion. It also immediately spawned questions about the franchise's plans to return to championship contention.

Those questions begin with Peyton Watson's restricted free agency.

"I'll be interested to see what happens with Peyton," said a second West scout, who was one of three sources to indicate a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old forward could make sense for Denver. "I don't know how much of an impact he would have had in the playoffs ultimately, but not having him definitely hurt."

Denver's aversion to entering the luxury tax could play a role in Watson's future. The Nuggets can match any offer sheet for Watson, but despite having only eight players under contract for the 2026-27 season, they are already over next season's projected tax line, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. That's a problem for a team that already looked as if it lacked depth around Nikola Jokic in these playoffs.

The front office has also drained its first-round picks in a variety of recent trades, including dealing Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson last summer, a deal that also fetched the Brooklyn Nets an unprotected 2032 first-round pick.

"The Cam Johnson thing is a sunk cost," a West executive said. "Are you going to incentivize someone to get off [of his contract], too?"

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Boston Celtics

The Celtics entered the playoffs living what seemed like a charmed life: winning 56 games, shedding $350 million in payroll plus luxury taxes and getting All-Star-caliber performances from Jayson Tatum just 10 months after he ruptured his right Achilles.

Then Boston's season ended with a 3-1 series collapse against the 76ers, with Tatum sidelined for Game 7 because of an injury in his left knee.

"They overachieved by lots of people's indicators," a second West executive said. "It was a series they should've won, but the things people were concerned about caught up with them."

Those things began with their lack of heft inside. Starting center Neemias Queta was a Most Improved Player contender this season, but he understandably struggled against a former MVP in Embiid.

"Can Queta get you through 82? Yes, but can he patchwork it through the playoffs?" the first West scout said. "I think he keeps getting better, but there's a ceiling. They have to get a higher-level center if they want to be considered serious contenders."

The roster hole is something Boston will look to improve this summer, sources said. For team president Brad Stevens and Boston's front office, the challenge is how. After moving on from guard Jrue Holiday and big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet last summer, the Celtics don't have many large contracts available to move in trades.

"They have to get a higher-level center if they want to be considered serious contenders," the scout said. "They were always going to have problems replacing Jrue and KP and these guys to get below the tax -- because they don't have the ability to replace those salary slots. Can they get someone with the [midlevel exception]? Hard to see that."

Orlando Magic

When the Magic took a 3-1 lead against the Pistons, overwhelming the top-seeded Pistons at their own game of imposing physicality, it looked as if Orlando might finally realize its preseason vision for their young, rising roster.

Then forward Franz Wagner left Game 5 because of a calf injury and never returned to the series, the Magic managed only 19 points in the second half of Game 6 and fired coach Jamahl Mosley one day after their Game 7 loss.

"They're kind of a mess," the East scout said. "Their ceiling just isn't very high with Paolo [Banchero]. Their roster construction is just off.

"Paolo has to have the ball to make an impact. He reminds me of Julius Randle: great size, great talent, but he's more of a floor- than ceiling-raiser. Having him lead your team is tough to pull off."

The expectation is that Orlando won't radically alter the roster before seeing how it performs under the guidance of a new coach, but the fit between Banchero and Wagner -- two big, combo forwards who are most effective with the ball in their hands -- remains complicated.

"Franz and Paolo just clash a lot in terms of style," the scout said. "They both are iffy shooters and both need the ball. There's a lot of overlap there and you're obviously not benching one."

What about the money?

The conference semifinals feature quite a few notable free agents-to-be and players in line for lucrative contract extensions this summer. Strong play in the playoffs has long been some of the best leverage to secure better deals. Unfortunately, so is a playoff letdown.

Austin Reaves, Lakers

With Luka Doncic remaining out with what certainly looks like a more severe hamstring injury than the Lakers had hoped, Reaves has a prime opportunity to boost his value in the series against the Thunder. He has made $14 million this season and will certainly bypass his $14.5 million player option for next year.

"[Reaves] cap hold is $21 million and he'll want the Lakers to pay him significantly more than that," a West general manager said. "What isn't clear is who the Lakers will be bidding against, because the [cap] space teams like the Bulls, Nets and Jazz may not be in the market.

"The best path for him is probably to come off this [oblique] injury, have a great showing against the Thunder and apply pressure to the Lakers to keep him at all costs."

James Harden, Cavaliers

Harden has a $42 million team option for next season with only $13 million of it guaranteed. Harden had the right to block a trade to Cleveland in February but did not, approving the trade from his hometown LA Clippers. The heavy implication was that he and the Cavs had a mutual interest in working out a new contract arrangement this summer.

As a second apron team, the Cavs have incentive to work out a new multiyear deal that lowers that annual salary but guarantees Harden more money.

"[That is the] best path to get under the apron without materially salary dumping," an Eastern Conference executive said. "The Cavs will pay him more than he could get in free agency. They'll probably work something out."

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson prioritized a good working relationship with Harden from the moment the trade was finalized and that partnership, for now, is strong, sources report. If the Cavs get to the conference finals, a clear franchise goal for this season, they might both end up with tidy new deals.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Towns has two seasons and $120 million left on his deal, but he can opt out and become a free agent in the summer of 2027. That makes him an obvious contract extension candidate this summer.

The Knicks could give him a max deal for up to four years and $260 million. Coming off an All-Star season, a deep playoff run in which Towns continues to put up big numbers could apply some pressure on the Knicks. But New York already has nearly $170 million in combined salary headed to Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart for the 2027-28 season. Signing Towns on a max contract this summer would almost certainly push the Knicks into second apron territory.

"They're probably in a spot with KAT that they should either extend him or look to trade him," an East executive said. "If this playoff run convinces everyone this is a good fit, maybe they can get him to take a little discount off his max like Brunson did and help them keep the core together."

Jalen Duren, Pistons

Duren picked the perfect season for an All-Star breakthrough, as he and the Pistons were unable to come to an extension agreement last fall that left the center headed for restricted free agency.

Detroit is highly incentivized to retain him and have the cap flexibility to do so. With a cap hold of $19.4 million, the Pistons are in position to add to their roster via free agency and then use their Bird rights to go over the cap to keep Duren.

By how much could require some negotiation. If Duren is selected to All-NBA, he would become supermax-eligible, though that is a zone where the Pistons might not venture. Cade Cunningham already earns an average of $55 million per year over the next four seasons on his supermax deal.

"What's a number that could leave both sides uncomfortable?" one West executive said, speculating that Duren's extension could land in the mid-$30 millions per season. "That might be what it takes to ultimately get a deal done."

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What about Lakers-Thunder?

When James navigated the short-handed Lakers through a series win over the Houston Rockets, they didn't exactly get the best reward following their six-game triumph.

And with Doncic still sidelined -- Oklahoma City routed them in the two games Doncic played and swept the season series -- this matchup's biggest question could be whether the Lakers can even make it competitive?

"I really, unfortunately, don't think so," an East assistant coach said. "I kept hearing, 'The West is so good, the West is so good' ... but I don't see how it's anything but Thunder-Spurs in the conference finals."

"The OKC series isn't a series unless Luka comes back," a West assistant said bluntly.

One lingering issue for the Thunder, who are coming off their third consecutive first-round sweep, is Jalen Williams' hamstring strain. And though a potential showdown between OKC and Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs looms, at least one East scout wondered if the defending champions have gone from not getting enough credit before winning last year's title to getting a bit too much now.

"People didn't respect them as much as they should've until they won it," the scout said. "This year Jalen is out basically the whole year, but people are just assuming they're going to win it again. Maybe now they're giving them too much respect."