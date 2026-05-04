Sources: Timberwolves expect Anthony Edwards to play in Game 1

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SAN ANTONIO -- Nine days after badly hyperextending his left knee and suffering a bone bruise, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is expected to play in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs barring a pregame setback, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Edwards is known as a quick healer and team sources indicated to ESPN in recent days a growing optimism that Edwards could make it back in the early portion of the series, pointing to Game 3 as a realistic target.

But the Timberwolves star has been working around the clock rehabbing that left knee in an effort to expedite the process. He went through a few light workouts over the weekend and was a participant in the team's shootaround on Monday morning in San Antonio.

"I'm on record calling him a Wolverine," teammate Julius Randle said. "I remember last year being here at the beginning of the year and he'd take a nasty fall or a hit, we'd have to call timeout and [I'd think], 'Damn, he might be hurt for real.' Then he just gets up."

Edwards was spotted putting a sleeve over his left knee after shootaround opened to reporters on Monday morning. He then went through a shooting routine, testing that knee with a few quick dribble stepbacks.

While they expect Edwards to return, the Wolves announced they will be without guard Ayo Dosunmu for Monday's game. He missed Game 6 against the Nuggets last week due to right calf soreness after scoring 43 points in Game 5.

Edwards missed the final two games of the Timberwolves' first round series against the Denver Nuggets. His teammates were able to close it out at home in Game 6, giving Edwards a runway to push back into the lineup for a challenging date with the 62-win Spurs.