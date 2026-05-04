Pistons extend J.B. Bickerstaff after rare series victory

The Pistons take down the Magic in dominant fashion in Game 7 to take the series and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. (1:53)

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The Detroit Pistons have signed coach J.B. Bickerstaff to a contract extension, the team announced Monday, one day after he led the team to its first playoff series victory since 2008.

Bickerstaff is in his second season after taking over for Monty Williams at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Bickerstaff has recorded a 104-60 (.634) record during the regular season, leading the team to back-to-back playoff appearances and the No.1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference this year.

The Pistons won 60 games during the regular season and overcame a 3-1 deficit in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic to advance past the first round with a 116-94 victory in Game 7 win on Sunday.

Before Bickerstaff arrived, Detroit finished with the worst record in the NBA in consecutive seasons. The jump from 14 wins two seasons ago to 60 wins in 2025-26 is the largest win improvement across two campaigns in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

The top-seeded Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals beginning Tuesday night in Detroit. Prior to joining the Pistons, Bickerstaff spent five seasons coaching the Cavs before he was fired at the end of the 2023-24 season.