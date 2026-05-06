Clippers poke fun at Pacers ahead of 2026 NBA draft lottery

Jeremy Woo breaks down the race between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson for top prospect in the NBA draft. (2:33)

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The LA Clippers have not selected in the first round of the NBA draft for two consecutive years in over a decade. But, ahead of the draft lottery Sunday, there is a chance that streak is broken, thanks to the Indiana Pacers.

LA traded center Ivica Zubac to the Pacers at the February trade deadline, receiving Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick. One of those first-rounders is for this year. It is protected from picks Nos. 1 to 4 and 10 to 30.

Therefore, if the ping-pong balls bounce to land the Pacers within picks Nos. 5 to 9, the pick will be awarded to the Clippers. LA is well aware of what it needs Sunday and hasn't been shy about expressing its chances.

The Pacers marked one week from the lottery with a post, writing: "May the odds be in our favor." The Clippers acknowledged it by counting down the days themselves.

6 days to go 👀 https://t.co/4LTkqJCvxd — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 4, 2026

LA took it a step further Tuesday. The Clippers replied to a post from the Pacers on X that broke down Indiana's odds for pick Nos. 1 to 4, No. 5 and No. 6. The latter two, which would go to LA, equaled 47.9%, something the Clippers made sure to point out.

So you're saying there's a 47.9% chance... https://t.co/10H1jBAdz3 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 5, 2026

Indiana has a 14% chance of getting the top overall pick, tied with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets for the best odds.

If the pick falls to LA, it will be its highest selection since having the No. 13 pick in 2018, which it used to take Jerome Robinson. The Clippers' original 2026 first-round pick belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder because of the Paul George trade in 2019. LA selected center Yanic Konan Niederhauser with its first-round pick last year.

The Pacers, who finished the season with a 19-63 record, will hope the luck of the draw is in their favor.