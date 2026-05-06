Jarred Vanderbilt dislocates right pinkie, sources say

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt sustained a full dislocation of his right pinkie during Tuesday's 108-90 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Vanderbilt was injured when he attempted to block a dunk by Thunder center Chet Holmgren. Vanderbilt swiped at Holmgren behind the play and hit his finger on the backboard. Holmgren made the dunk to put the Thunder up 48-39 with 5:57 left in the second quarter.

Vanderbilt bent over while holding his hand and he left the game. Several players on the Thunder bench immediately looked away at the sight of the injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.