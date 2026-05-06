Knicks jokingly offer Timothée Chalamet 10-day contract

Cam'ron joins "First Take" and calls out Stephen A. Smith during a Knicks debate. (1:38)

Cam'ron goes after Stephen A. over the Knicks (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Timothée Chalamet seems to be able to do it all.

On Tuesday night, the "Marty Supreme" actor posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram, which included him swishing a contested 3-pointer inside an empty Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Edwards wrote "Yea Killa" in the comment section after Chalamet included a photo of three pairs of the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star's Adidas AE 2 signature sneakers, and the New York Knicks franchise joked about what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Check your DMs we just sent you a 10-day," the Knicks wrote under Chalamet's post.

Chalamet also included a photo of himself at Tyler Kolek's locker.

Chalamet is a well-established Knicks superfan, normally appearing courtside at games alongside his girlfriend Kylie Jenner as well as the likes of Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan and Spike Lee.

On Monday, the "Dune" actor skipped the Met Gala for the second consecutive year and instead attended Game 1 of the Knicks' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Garden, while Jenner shone at the New York fashion event.

In the Instagram post, Chalamet included an image of Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns whispering in his ear after New York's 137-98 win over Philly, in which the center finished with 17 points to go with six rebounds and assists apiece.

New York will look to advance to a 2-0 lead as it hosts the Sixers for Game 2 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). And if Chalamet did ever respond to the Knicks' DM, there might be a chance to see the actor on television screens in a New York uniform instead of holding a ping-pong paddle.