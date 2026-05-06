76ers star Joel Embiid out for Game 2 due to multiple injuries

Shams Charania joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to explain Joel Embiid's injury and the key factor in ruling him out for the 76ers' Game 2 matchup against the Knicks. (1:33)

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Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks because of right hip soreness and a right ankle sprain.

Embiid initially had been listed as probable for Wednesday night's game with the ankle sprain until the NBA's official 1 p.m. ET injury report, when he was ruled out with the injuries.

He was unable to participate in Philadelphia's shootaround Wednesday morning after experiencing increased soreness in his ankle and hip, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The 2022-23 league MVP had been receiving around-the-clock treatment in an effort to play, according to sources.

Embiid has played five games in these playoffs since returning from an emergency appendectomy April 9, a couple of days before the end of the regular season. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists across the postseason.

After missing the first three games of Philadelphia's opening-round series against the Boston Celtics, Embiid returned in dominant fashion, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the final four games. He punctuated the series with 34 points and 12 rebounds Saturday as the Sixers upset the rival Celtics to complete the 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit in NBA history.

Two days later, however, Embiid and the 76ers struggled mightily in New York's series-opening 137-98 victory at Madison Square Garden. Embiid had 14 points and shot 3-for-11 from the field in 25 minutes, with 76ers coach Nick Nurse pulling the plug and benching his starters midway through the third quarter.

Embiid played 38 games during the regular season, after just 19 the year before, and averaged 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.