Cavaliers' Sam Merrill gets MRI on hamstring, sits out practice

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Sam Merrill had an MRI on his left hamstring after injuring it in a Game 1 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavs held him out of practice Wednesday, a day before they will attempt to even the second-round series in Detroit.

Merrill had one assist and one turnover in six-plus minutes of the opener on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Merrill averaged 12.8 points during the regular season and scored in double digits twice in the seven-game, first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.