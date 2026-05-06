Hornets' Brandon Miller has surgery for shoulder instability

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Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller underwent surgery to address left shoulder instability, the team announced Wednesday.

Miller is expected to make a full recovery, but the team said the third-year forward will be out indefinitely.

Miller played in 65 games during the regular season and both play-in games for the Hornets. He averaged 20.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.

He missed 13 consecutive games from late October to mid-November after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation injury.

During his second season in 2024-25, Miller played in just 27 games after he suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right wrist.