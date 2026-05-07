Jaylen Brown: Could play in Boston for 'next 10 years'

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Jaylen Brown reaffirmed his happiness in Boston on Wednesday night, saying if it was up to him, he'd remain with the Celtics long term.

Brown's feelings about the organization that drafted him in 2016 came into question when Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, during a recent episode of the podcast "Cousins," said the five-time All-Star forward has a frustration that "lies deeply within the [Celtics] organization."

Earlier Wednesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens downplayed any perceived rift with Brown, saying that when the two spoke Monday it was "nothing but positive." Hours later, in an appearance on his Twitch stream, Brown concurred.

"I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this," Brown said. "Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. And if it was up to me I could play in Boston for the next 10 years."

Brown also reiterated that this was his favorite season of his career, something that raised eyebrows when he mentioned during another Twitch stream earlier this week considering he won a title with the Celtics in 2024 and was just days removed from a stunning first-round exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston, led by an MVP-like year from Brown, went 56-26 and earned the No. 2 seed in the East despite playing much of the season without Jayson Tatum as he came back from a torn Achilles.

"You got to see all of these guys, all of my teammates, grow," Brown said. "I got to see them overcome adversity as a group, up close and personal. ... Obviously, we're not satisfied with the result. If it sounds like an excuse, it's not. But to fight and maneuver through adversity and grow, and galvanize with a bunch of guys and to have that mindset and approach, this was my favorite year.

"I wouldn't say by far; by far would be a stretch because obviously winning the championship is great. But I'm telling y'all, this was my favorite season."

Brown also said he had no regrets about comments he made about the officiating in the aftermath of Boston's Game 7 loss to Philly, leading the NBA to fine him $50,000 on Tuesday. Brown said at the time that officials "had an agenda" against him in the series, and also bemoaned the play of Joel Embiid, whom he accused of the type of flopping that has "ruined our game."

"The inconsistency of the officiating between the playoffs and regular season is not just something that's been talked about by me," Brown said Wednesday night. "You can fine me, you can continue to fine me, but I care about this s---. I love the game of basketball. Damn, fine me for that."

Brown is eligible to sign a two-year, $141.9 million extension with the Celtics in July.