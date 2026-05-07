Knicks' OG Anunoby exits Game 2 late with apparent leg injury

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Forward OG Anunoby exited in the closing minutes of the Knicks' 108-102 Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night because of an apparent leg injury.

Anunoby walked off the court gingerly after a dunk attempt and then signaled to the bench that he needed to come out of the game following a Mikal Bridges jumper that put the Knicks up 103-99 with 2:56 to go.

Asked about Anunoby after the game, Knicks coach Mike Brown deferred to a team spokesman. The Knicks, though, didn't provide an update on what the specific injury was or whether Anunoby was undergoing testing.

"It looked like he was hopping, but I don't know anything," Brown said. "They haven't told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven't talked to anybody yet."

Anunoby finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 37 minutes as the Knicks seized a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He entered as the Knicks' second-leading scorer in the playoffs behind Jalen Brunson, and its most efficient, shooting 64% from the field and nearly 60% from 3-point range on almost five attempts per game.

Asked about the apparent injury after the game, Brunson said, "I'll cross that bridge when I get to it. I don't know too much."

Added Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and has developed a chemistry with Anunoby in their playoff streak: "I really don't know. We'll regroup tomorrow and see what the whole situation is."

Anunoby was slowed by a left hamstring strain in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, causing him to sit out Games 3-6. He attempted to play in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden but lasted only five minutes before being pulled as the Knicks lost.

Any absence this time would be a blow to a Knicks team that is playing at a high level at the most important time of the season.

"We'll see what it is, but it's next man up," Bridges said.

Game 3 is Friday in Philadelphia.