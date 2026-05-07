Sources: Knicks' OG Anunoby has hamstring strain, is day-to-day

Stephen A. Smith explains why OG Anunoby's injury is a bigger headline than the Knicks' win in Game 2 vs. the 76ers. (1:52)

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New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be day-to-day, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

It's not believed to be a serious strain of the hamstring for Anunoby, allowing him to receive treatment and the sides to decide on his status day by day, a source told Charania.

Anunoby will be listed as questionable for Game 3 on Friday at the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told Charania.

Anunoby walked off the court gingerly in Game 2 after a dunk attempt and then signaled to the bench that he needed to come out of the game following a Mikal Bridges jumper that put the Knicks up 103-99 with 2:56 to go.

Anunoby finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 37 minutes as the Knicks seized a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 108-102 victory. He entered as the Knicks' second-leading scorer in the playoffs behind Jalen Brunson, and its most efficient, shooting 64% from the field and nearly 60% from 3-point range on almost five attempts per game.

Anunoby was slowed by a left hamstring strain in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, causing him to sit out Games 3-6. He attempted to play in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden but lasted only five minutes before being pulled as the Knicks lost.

Any absence this time would be a blow to a Knicks team that is playing at a high level at the most important time of the season.

"We'll see what it is, but it's next man up," Bridges said Wednesday night.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill contributed to this report.