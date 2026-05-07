Hornets extend head coach Charles Lee after 25-win improvement

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The Charlotte Hornets have signed Charles Lee to a contract extension after the coach led the team to a 25-win improvement this past season and ended up one win shy of snapping the franchise's playoff drought.

Details of Lee's new deal were not released by the team.

"Charles has done an outstanding job establishing a foundation for who we want to be as a team," Hornets GM Jeff Peterson said in a statement. "From day one, Charles and his staff have prioritized player development, creating an environment where each of our players are committed to getting better and continue to improve. He has built a team-first culture rooted in accountability, hard work and professionalism. I'm excited to keep working closely with Charles as we continue to build the Hornets for long-term success."

Despite the fact that the Hornets began the season just 4-14 with early injuries, Charlotte took off after Jan. 2, going 33-15 to finish with 44 wins. The Hornets lost to Orlando in the second Eastern Conference play-in tournament game, falling one win short of snapping the longest current playoff drought in the NBA, which is at 10 seasons.

Lee, who just finished his second season, earned his first Eastern Conference Coach of the Month award in January for an 11-6 record and tied for the highest point differential on the road (+151) in any month in NBA history.