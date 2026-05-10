2026 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 60 picks post-lottery

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The Washington Wizards officially have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls round out the top four picks. The Indiana Pacers lost their protected top-four pick to the LA Clippers, who got the No. 5 pick.

With the first-round order now fully set, all 30 NBA teams convene in Chicago for the draft combine next, which begins Monday and runs through the end of the week. The NCAA withdrawal deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27, giving college players 10 days to make final decisions on turning pro.

AJ Dybantsa sits atop our latest mock draft as our projected No. 1 pick, with more left to play out on that front as the pre-draft process gets fully underway.

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First round

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Freshman

The Wizards walked away as major winners on Sunday, winning the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2010. This is a shot in the arm for Washington, with the opportunity to add a franchise-level prospect after acquiring veteran stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. The Wizards lost 26 of their final 27 games to maximize their lottery positioning, which ultimately paid off. Mired in a protracted rebuild that has spanned multiple front offices and head coaches, Washington hasn't finished above .500 since 2017-18 -- something that may now change.

Dybantsa is a strong fit for Washington on paper, even with the Wizards' collection of younger wings, with his physicality and athletic tools giving him major two-way upside. He built a strong case at No. 1 over the course of an impressive freshman season, leading D-I in scoring and displaying growth as he learned to shoulder major offensive responsibility. NBA teams view his excellent size and powerful, physical style as hallmarks of a potential franchise-level talent. He has room for realistic growth as a perimeter shooter and defender and checks all the boxes NBA teams look for in a future star at a coveted position.

While NBA teams have come to view Dybantsa as the favorite at No. 1, expect the Wizards to conduct a thorough process involving other candidates, including Peterson, Boozer and Wilson.

play 0:34 AJ Dybantsa lays out his NBA goals AJ Dybantsa explains what being the No. 1 pick would mean to him and what's important for him to achieve in the NBA.

Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

Freshman

Utah also walked away as a major winner, moving up to No. 2, which will be its highest selection since 2011. The Jazz positioned themselves at the trade deadline for a step forward next season, acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies. Adding an elite talent will be a major boost in that direction. Utah has talented young perimeter players on the roster, including Ace Bailey and Keyonte George, but Peterson's shot creation and elite long-range shooting would give them a potential top-tier scorer to build around.

Peterson opened the season projected at No. 1, and despite his stock slipping a touch, NBA teams don't expect him to be on the board for long. He told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne this week that his doctors determined creatine usage played a role in the cramping issues that limited him at Kansas. NBA teams are hoping for further clarity from his medical evaluation and interviews at this week's combine. A clean bill of health would help assuage lingering concerns and allow teams atop the draft to make a pure basketball decision.

Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

Freshman

Memphis had just a 9.4% chance of landing this pick and will walk away thrilled with the opportunity to add an elite prospect to its young roster. The Grizzlies pivoted into a full tank after trading away Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, losing 21 of their final 23 games, which paid off with a favorable draft position. While Ja Morant's future with the team remains unresolved, an eventual trade would be the final step of a full teardown, with Memphis positioned to keep building through the draft over the next few years. Whomever the Grizzlies select will give the team a new face for the future. Boozer's NBA-ready offensive game and ultrareliable production would slot in neatly with the Grizzlies' personnel.

Boozer lived up to lofty expectations this season, cleaning up player of the year awards and nearly leading Duke to the Final Four, largely carrying the team all season. He has the makings of a foundational, tone-setting player, and while his limited vertical lift might cap some of his upside at some point, it's hard to argue with the results.

Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

Freshman

The Bulls had a 20.27% chance of moving into the top four and will be thrilled with this stroke of luck after tabbing Bryson Graham as their new lead executive last week. Chicago appears to be charting a patient course as it prepares to build through the draft. The opportunity to add a star-level player at this spot significantly raises the Bulls' chances of building something sustainable, as they operate with a relatively clean slate. The Bulls also own the 15th pick and should have minutes available for their rookies next season, presenting a strong opportunity to add talent and build a younger team.

In addition to being viewed as a consensus top-four prospect, Wilson is an excellent fit with Chicago's existing talent, representing a high-flying frontcourt option with room to grow. His season ended early due to a pair of hand injuries, but that didn't impact his momentum as a top-four selection, as teams fell in love with his motor, explosiveness and potential as a two-way impact player. He will likely receive looks higher than this and will have an opportunity to make his case in pre-draft workouts, where his athletic gifts should stand out, and teams will want to better assess his skill level and perimeter shooting.

Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

Freshman

The Clippers drew their best-case scenario, obtaining this top-four protected pick from the Pacers after it fell. This is a massive coup, as L.A. doesn't fully control its own draft picks until 2030 -- and continues to await the fallout of the league's investigation into the franchise's involvement with Aspiration and Kawhi Leonard. The Pacers will get to keep their 2031 first instead -- but losing out on what was in essence a coin flip for a top-four pick is a significant sting for Indiana.

Wagler led Illinois all the way to the Final Four to cap one of the more remarkable prospect rises ever, entering the season as a curiosity for scouts and finishing as a bona fide top talent in an exceptional lottery class. While scouts expect it will take time for him to add strength and adjust physically to the NBA, the fact that Wagler is 6-foot-6, plays with change of pace, and adds value at both guard positions points to major long-term upside as his body matures and he gains experience. His unusual trajectory and rapid improvement bode well.

This pick has been viewed by some teams as where the draft starts, with an array of talented guards expected to be available, presuming the consensus top four players come off the board first. Wagler's versatility makes him a very strong fit with the Clippers, who already have a true point guard in Darius Garland.

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Freshman

This was a second consecutive tough draw for Brooklyn, which fell from No. 3 in the default sequence to No. 6. The Nets had operated in anticipation of the 2025 and 2026 drafts ever since reacquiring control of their picks in a trade with Houston two years ago. After dropping all the way to No. 8 last year, they will again have to make the best of the situation. The Rockets still have swap rights to Brooklyn's 2027 first-rounder, giving the Nets an incentive to be more competitive next season, one way or another. Acuff's ability to create offense as a lead guard will surely warrant strong consideration here, but the Nets have also prioritized selecting players with plus positional size, and they will have a number of valid candidates to consider over the next month.

Acuff put together an individually dominant one-and-done season and put himself in position to be the next guard off the board behind Darryn Peterson. Opinions around the NBA vary on where he stacks up amid a very talented guard class -- there is curiosity around how he'll measure physically at the combine, but little doubt he has the chops to help run a team next season. There is an expectation that Acuff will need to be insulated defensively on a winning team, but he is highly skilled and the most polished point guard in this group.

play 1:32 Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. declares for 2026 NBA draft Darius Acuff Jr. joins Malika Andrews on "NBA Today" to reveal that he will be entering the 2026 NBA draft.

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Freshman

The Kings fell from No. 5 to No. 7 in a critical draft for the franchise, considering their older, expensive roster and the need for a younger face to rebuild around as general manager Scott Perry enters his second season. If there's a silver lining, it's that Sacramento has a clear need at point guard, with several options likely on the board at this spot.

Flemings' explosive speed and winning intangibles swayed NBA executives this season, and he projects as a lead playmaker who puts downhill pressure on defenses and should also add value as a defender. The continued progression of his jump shot is key for him and something he'll need to demonstrate effectively in team workouts, but he got positive results at Houston (38.7% from 3, 84.5% from the line) and has shown growth already in that area.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Freshman

The Hawks' shrewd decision to trade away the 13th pick in last year's draft for this one -- the better of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's selections -- didn't result in a top-four pick but still moved them up five spots in a strong draft. Selecting this early after winning 46 games last season was a positive outcome for Atlanta, no matter where this pick fell. Atlanta lacks a true point guard on the roster after moving on from Trae Young, and Brown's perimeter playmaking makes him an intriguing fit if they opt to go in that direction.

Brown's back injury made it difficult for him to boost his stock in-season, making the predraft process critical to show teams he is healthy and remind them of his significant offensive talent. His positional size, shooting ability and passing skills should stand out in workout settings, but he needs a positive spring to work his way further up the board in a guard-heavy lottery, with Acuff Jr., Wagler and Flemings all having outstanding seasons. There are still scouts who view Brown's upside as the highest of the group, but it might take some work for him to leap ahead of the other top guards.

Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

Freshman

Dallas is entering a new era with top executives Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz signing on to build out the team around 19-year-old Cooper Flagg. This pick represents their best opportunity to pair him with another young talent, as they won't control their own first-rounder again until 2031. Although the pick didn't jump -- instead dropping back one spot -- this is an opportunity to add another long-term building block. Burries has the versatility to slot in immediately as the Mavericks gauge how quickly to accelerate toward competing with Flagg.

Burries endeared himself to teams over the course of the season as a steady two-way contributor with room to grow as a scorer. Scouts see an intriguing upside as he continues to improve as an on-ball playmaker, but he is a solid-enough shooter to play the two, giving him appealing versatility. He is older than other freshman guards in the lottery and not as toolsy or flashy, but might be closer to directly impacting winning.

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Freshman

Milwaukee had just a 3.1% chance of moving into the top four, requiring a scenario in which both New Orleans' pick and its own jumped in the lottery, which would have conveyed the worse of the two. The Bucks desperately need backcourt help, but should be thinking best available, considering the uncertainty around the team's trajectory and with ownership wanting clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future by draft night. While they don't control their own picks over the next few seasons, they could still be operating with a longer view if they opt to part ways with their franchise player.

While Ament's stock has slipped from an early top-five projection, he had productive stretches this season within a tricky team context and has room to help himself in workouts. Although scouts are split on whether he has star potential or projects better as a long-term supporting player, there is still plenty of intrigue around the opportunity to select a prospect of his caliber later in the lottery. As a tall skill player with real shotmaking upside, Ament fits a player archetype that teams often love to swing on. As Milwaukee considers a post-Giannis future, a malleable upside swing like Ament could be a fit.

Karim Lopez, SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

Mexico

The Warriors had long odds and no luck in their first draft lottery since 2021. They have an important decision to make with this pick, as they weigh the long-term health of the roster versus maximizing the team's competitive chances with Stephen Curry still playing at a high level. Steve Kerr agreed to an extension on Saturday and presumably didn't sign on for a rebuild. Selecting a younger player such as Lopez, who has the experience to potentially slot in early on his rookie deal, might help mesh the short and long-term goals. Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) is another player who will draw strong consideration here.

The top overseas-based player in a thin international prospect class, Lopez has a chance to help himself in predraft workouts, where teams will gain a better sense of his physical traits and skill level coming off a positive year in the NBL. Showing progress as a perimeter shooter in those settings would help his case to sneak into the top 10.