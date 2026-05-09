VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey shine early; Mitchell Robinson puts Joel Embiid on poster

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Down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks, it was clear the Philadelphia 76ers needed a spark to start Game 3.

It didn't take long for Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe -- the duo nicknamed "VJ Maxx" -- to fuel that spark.

Less than five minutes into the opening frame, Maxey launched a lob from well beyond the 3-point arc that Edgecombe hammered home with authority.

On the very next possession, Maxey picked off Josh Hart's pass intended for an open Mikal Bridges, took off in transition and found Edgecombe again for another emphatic jam, pushing Philadelphia ahead 15-8.

Despite the fast start, the Knicks answered late in the quarter, trimming the deficit to 31-27 by the end of the first. Entering Friday, Philly's largest lead in either of the first two games was just seven points in Game 2.

While "VJ Maxx" provided the early jolt, the Knicks delivered a highlight of their own in the second quarter, when Mitchell Robinson rose up and put Joel Embiid on a poster.