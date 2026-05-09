Knicks aim to close out 76ers, Cavaliers and Lakers look to dig 0-2 holes on Disney+ Philippines

Perk on what Lakers are thinking down 2-0: 'What else can we do?' (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs delivered multiple tight series that went the distance, but the conference semifinals have so far failed to produce the same level of drama.

Still, all is not lost for teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as they hope to fight their way back and make their respective series competitive.

Here's why you don't want to miss these three games on Sunday and Monday on Disney+ Philippines.

play 2:05 JWill: Harden not bringing 'playoff energy' for Cavs The "Get Up" crew discusses James Harden's energy and playoff effectiveness and what it means for the Cavaliers.

James Harden's struggles continue against Detroit (May 10, 3 a.m. PHT: Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 3)

For all the expectations surrounding Cleveland's midseason move for James Harden, the second round of the playoffs vs. Detroit Pistons has quickly turned into a familiar playoff conversation.

Harden has struggled to control the series against Detroit offensively, and the Pistons have taken full advantage. He posted just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-of-4 from three, and four turnovers in Cleveland's 107-97 loss in Game 2, leaving the Cavaliers in a 2-0 hole heading back home. And he is averaging just 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 turnovers while shooting 31.8% from the field in the series, continuing a postseason trend that has followed him throughout his career.

Detroit's defense deserves major credit for his restricted output. The Pistons have consistently pressured Harden at the point of attack, cutting off driving lanes and forcing him into difficult isolations late in the shot clock. Ausar Thompson's physical defense and Detroit's help rotations have taken away the space Harden usually needs to create separation on his step-back jumper.

At the same time, the Pistons have made him work defensively by constantly involving him in actions with Cade Cunningham, who has continued his breakout postseason with complete control of Detroit's offense.

Cleveland's situation is even more concerning because Donovan Mitchell has largely carried the offensive burden himself. Mitchell scored 31 points in Game 2, but Cleveland struggled to generate consistent offense late, including going scoreless from three in the fourth quarter.

That puts even more pressure on Harden entering Game 3 -- not necessarily to dominate, but simply to stabilize the offense and look like the secondary star Cleveland traded for back in February.

Ajay Mitchell as the x-factor of OKC (May 10, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Thunder vs Lakers Game 3)

Coming into this series, Jalen Williams once again went down to an injury -- which has become a frequent occurrence this season. And in Game 2, when reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was saddled with foul trouble in the third quarter, Oklahoma City stayed afloat and even stretched the lead over the Lakers thanks to the on-ball brilliance of Ajay Mitchell.

The second-year guard has quietly become one of the biggest swing factors of the series.

In Game 1, he scored 18 points with 4 assists as OKC rolled to a 108-90 win, helping to punish the Lakers whenever they loaded up defensively and blitzed Gilgeous-Alexander. He followed up with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a 125-107 victory in Game 2, continuing to attack gaps in the defense and keeping the Thunder offense organized even when SGA dealt with foul trouble.

That development has changed the series.

Los Angeles entered the matchup focused on limiting Gilgeous-Alexander's downhill game, but Mitchell has repeatedly punished those defensive rotations by attacking closeouts, getting into the paint, and making quick reads offensively. The Thunder's depth has overwhelmed the Lakers through two games, including a 48-20 bench-scoring advantage in Game 2, even with OKC missing one of their top offensive options in Williams.

Mitchell's emergence has also reduced the pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander to create every possession, which becomes even more important in playoff settings when defenses are fully geared toward stars.

play 1:18 New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Highlights New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Highlights

Mikal Bridges stepping up when needed (May 11, 3:30 a.m. PHT: Knicks vs 76ers Game 4)

With OG Anunoby sidelined due to injury, the Knicks had no choice but to lean more heavily on Mikal Bridges to absorb a larger two-way workload in this series.

That responsibility showed in Game 3, when New York claimed a 108-94 win over Philadelphia to grab a commanding 3-0 series lead. Bridges played one of his most complete games of the postseason, posting 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, with five rebounds and two steals, while consistently guarding multiple positions depending on the Knicks' switching scheme.

This impact wasn't just in scoring; he also helped to stabilize possessions whenever Philadelphia tried to accelerate the game or trap Jalen Brunson.

Through the series, Bridges has also quietly become one of New York's most reliable secondary creators. He is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 assists and five rebounds, showing how his role has expanded beyond finishing plays into initiating offense when Brunson is pressured. That versatility has mattered more with Anunoby out, because the Knicks no longer have their usual top-tier wing stopper to absorb the toughest defensive assignments.

The Knicks now are just one win from returning to the Eastern Conference Finals, so an engaged Bridges will be crucial for them as his ability to defend multiple positions and provide steady off-ball scoring takes pressure off Brunson and keeps their two-way structure intact on both ends of the floor.