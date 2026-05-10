LaMelo Ball, partner Analicia Chaves announce birth of first child, LaOne

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LaMelo Ball and his partner, model Analicia Chaves -- better known as Ana Montana -- revealed on Sunday to People that they had welcomed their first child together in January: a son named LaOne.

In coordination with the news of their new son, a rep for Ball and Chaves confirmed to People that the couple would be launching I Am Fertility, a nonprofit "dedicated to supporting women navigating fertility and IVF journeys."

"I love you more than any word could ever describe!" Chaves wrote as part of the caption of a joint Instagram post launching I Am Fertility, addressing her new son. "You're my purpose and you've helped me become the woman I was always destined to be!

Chaves' post references that I Am Fertility will be sponsoring a $10,000 grant, which will award two women $5,000 each as financial assistance for IVF and fertility treatments.

"At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated and unsure where to turn," Chaves told People. "That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don't have to face this journey alone."

Ball and Chaves have been linked together since 2021 and began dating in 2023.