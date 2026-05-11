Victor Wembanyama ejected from Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Spurs star Victor Wembanyama experienced his first career ejection in San Antonio's 114-109 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after throwing an elbow at the jaw of Timberwolves forward Naz Reid early in the second quarter Sunday.

Wembanyama was whistled for an offensive foul as soon as he struck Reid, who had swarmed the NBA Defensive Player of the Year outside the paint along with teammate Jaden McDaniels after the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama rebounded a missed 3-pointer by the Spurs.

After a video review of the hit -- which caught Reid on the right side of his jaw and neck area and sent him spinning and crashing to the floor -- referee Zach Zarba announced the foul was upgraded to a flagrant 2 for excessive contact above the neck. That penalty triggers an automatic ejection.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected after committing a flagrant foul 2 against Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/Imagn Images

Sitting on the bench when the penalty was announced, Wembanyama appeared to ask teammate Harrison Barnes: "What does that mean?"

After Wembanyama slapped hands with each of his Spurs teammates on his way off the floor, with the arena sound system blaring Michael Jackson's "Beat it!," Reid sank both free throws to give the Timberwolves a 38-34 lead. Wembanyama finished with four points, four rebounds and three fouls in 13 minutes.

Wembanyama's ejection with 8:39 left in the second quarter is the earliest an All-Star has been tossed from a playoff game in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), according to ESPN Research.

The Timberwolves tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday in San Antonio.

A flagrant 2 carries a minimum fine of $2,000 and is reviewed by the league office for possible supplemental discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.