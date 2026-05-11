Victor Wembanyama avoids suspension for Naz Reid elbow, will play Game 5

Shams Charania reports on Victor Wembanyama being cleared for Game 5, and Kendrick Perkins reacts to the news. (1:59)

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Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will not face any further discipline for elbowing Minnesota's Naz Reid and will play in Game 5 against the Timberwolves in San Antonio, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wembanyama was whistled for an offensive foul in Sunday night's Game 4 loss as soon as he struck Reid, who had swarmed the NBA Defensive Player of the Year outside the paint along with Wolves teammate Jaden McDaniels after the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama rebounded a missed 3-pointer by the Spurs.

After a video review of the hit -- which caught Reid on the right side of his jaw and neck area, sending him spinning and crashing to the floor -- referee Zach Zarba announced the call was upgraded to a flagrant foul 2 for excessive contact above the neck.

That penalty triggers an automatic ejection.

Sitting on the bench when the penalty was announced, Wembanyama appeared to ask teammate Harrison Barnes, "What does that mean?"

Wembanyama's ejection with 8:39 left in the second quarter is the earliest an All-Star has been tossed from a playoff game in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98), according to ESPN Research, and teams have now gone 1-8 when an All-Star is ejected from a playoff game before the fourth quarter.

The Western Conference semifinals series is tied 2-2 after Minnesota's 114-109 win at home Sunday.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright contributed to this report.