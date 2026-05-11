How to watch the 2026 NBA draft combine on ESPN

AJ Dybantsa explains what being the No. 1 pick would mean to him and what's important for him to achieve in the NBA. (0:34)

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The 2026 NBA predraft process officially begins this week with the NBA draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. All 30 NBA teams will converge on the Windy City to evaluate prospects ahead of June's NBA draft.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 NBA draft combine:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday

2 p.m.: Strength, agility and shooting drills

Wednesday

2 p.m.: Day 1 of scrimmages

How can fans watch?

ESPN will have full coverage from the combine all week, including Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN2. Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.

What is the NBA draft combine?

Over the course of a week, invited NBA draft prospects go through a full slate of drills, measurements, athletic testing, medical examinations, team interviews and 5-on-5 scrimmages. The combine is also where the framework of many offseason transactions begin to form, with teams and player agents all in one place.

Which players will participate in the 2026 NBA draft combine?

A total of 117 players earned invitations to this year's combine, including projected top-five picks AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cameron Boozer (Duke) and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina).

Who are the top prospects in the 2026 NBA draft?

Here are ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo's latest rankings, which were updated after the NCAA tournament:

1. AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

2. Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

3. Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

4. Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

5. Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

6. Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

7. Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

8. Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

9. Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

10. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

When and where is the 2026 NBA draft?

The 2026 NBA draft will take place June 23 and June 24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Round 1 will air on ABC, ESPN and in the ESPN App on June 23. Round 2 will air on ESPN and in the ESPN App on June 24.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.