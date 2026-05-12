Spurs' De'Aaron Fox dealing with right ankle soreness

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SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs listed guard De'Aaron Fox as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at Frost Bank Center because of right ankle soreness.

Fox was injured with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter Monday in a Game 4 loss at Minnesota that evened the series at 2-2. Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu landed on Fox's right ankle while diving for a loose ball.

Fox was able to finish Game 4, tying rookie Dylan Harper with a team-high 24 points in 37 minutes. Fox told ESPN he suffered a high right ankle injury and wanted to see how the ankle might respond after the team's flight from Minneapolis to San Antonio.

A nine-year veteran, Fox ranks second for San Antonio in postseason scoring behind Victor Wembanyama, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists after averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists during the regular season.

It's expected the Spurs will update Fox's status after Tuesday's shootaround or during coach Mitch Johnson's pregame news conference. If Fox is unable to play, Harper could join the starting lineup in the backcourt alongside Stephon Castle. Harper started four games in the regular season and is averaging 13.8 points in the playoffs to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Fox hasn't missed a game since March 25 and started 72 games during the regular season.