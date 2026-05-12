LeBron James to 'recalibrate,' weigh future with family

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LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James, whose record-setting 23rd season ended with an unceremonious 115-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Game 4 second-round sweep of the Lakers, was noncommittal afterwards about whether he will continue playing in L.A. -- or elsewhere.

"I think you guys asked me about [retirement], and I've answered questions. I don't think I've come out and been like, 'Oh, retirement is coming,'" James said. "With my future, I don't know, honestly. It's, obviously it's still fresh from, obviously losing [the series]. And I don't know. I don't know what the future holds for me."

The 41-year-old James played 40 minutes Monday, and finished with 24 points and a game-high 12 rebounds as L.A. held a lead in the final minute on the defending NBA champions, but could not close the victory.

"I left everything I could on the floor," said James, who missed a driving floater attempt with 20.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing by one. "I can leave the floor saying 'S---, even though I hate losing obviously, I was locked in on what we needed to do. ... I tried to make sure our guys were locked in on what we needed to do throughout the postseason, throughout 10 games.

"And obviously we fell a little short, but I'm not looking at my year as a disappointment, that's for damn sure."

Over the next several weeks James said he plans to "recalibrate with my family and talk with them, and spend some time with them," in order to inform his decision.

And he will self reflect on whether he will want to continue to dedicate so much of his life to the sport for a 24th season or beyond.

"I think for me it's about the process," James said. "If I can commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena five and a half hours before a game to start preparing for a game, giving everything I got, diving for loose balls and doing everything that you know that it takes to go out and play.

"Showing up to practices, 11 o'clock practice, I'm there at eight o'clock preparing my body, preparing my mind, preparing to practice, to put the work in. So I think for me, I've always been in love with the process ... so I think that would be a big factor."

For the first time in his Lakers tenure -- which just completed its eighth season, his longest consecutive stint with any of the three franchises he's played for including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat -- James is entering the offseason without a contract or a contract option and will be an unrestricted free agent.

He was L.A.'s highest paid player in 2025-26, making $52.6 million. He was named to the All-Star team, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

He was better in the playoffs, averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a first-round victory over the Houston Rockets in six games, despite Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain) being sidelined and Austin Reaves (left oblique strain) missing the first four games.

This after James had been asked to play a supporting role behind Doncic and Reaves in the second half of the season, when the team surged to a 16-2 record from late February through the end of March.

"I was put into some positions I never played in my career ... actually, in my life," James said. "I've never been a third option in my life. So, to be able to thrive in that role for that period of time and then have to step back into the role that I've been accustomed with over my career ... and being able to thrive ... that was pretty cool for me at this stage in my career."

James is one of several key free agents on the team, along with Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard, while Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton both have player options.

Doncic, who said he "wasn't close" to being cleared to return at any point since suffering his injury April 2, was asked for his thoughts on the season.

"We thought we were going to compete for a championship," he said. "I think we had a great team, we had great chemistry, and obviously playing with AR and Bron, it's an unbelievable experience. They are two great players and it was really fun to share the court with them."

Doncic was asked if he planned to recruit James and Reaves to re-sign with L.A., the way he recruited Smart to the Lakers last summer.

"We'll see," Doncic said. "Can't tell you nothing."

Doncic also announced on social media that he won't play for Slovenia's national team this summer because he plans to continue to work toward acquiring joint custody of his daughters.

"First of all, I want to spend time with my daughters, and that's probably the only thing that's on my mind right now," Doncic said of his immediate summer plans. "Second of all, obviously get the work in and come back ready for the season."

James' eldest son, Bronny James, was asked what he thinks his father will do.

"I have no clue," he said. "I'm not going to lie to you. He looks like he can play another, however many years, but he's been league for longer than he's been out of league. It's insane. I think he should think about it, and whatever he feels happy with, do that."

James spoke many times during the season about how playing alongside Bronny was the biggest accomplishment of his career. However, the four-time champion admitted that seeking a title still motivates him.

"I've done it all. I've seen it all," James said. "Just being able to compete and trying to win championships, I think that's a motivating factor."