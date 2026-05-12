Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at age 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at age 29.

Clarke's death was announced Tuesday by the Grizzlies and his agency, Priority Sports. A cause of death was not announced.

The Grizzlies said in a statement that they "are heartbroken by the tragic loss" of Clarke.

"Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," the team said.

Priority Sports said in a statement that it is "just impossible to put into words how much he'll be missed."

Clarke was drafted in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 and was traded two weeks later to Memphis, where he played his entire seven-year career.

"As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit," the NBA said in a statement. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzlies organization."

Clarke emerged as a key contributor as a Grizzlies rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 58 games while making the NBA's All-Rookie Team and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Clarke served primarily as a valuable bench player early in his career and signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Grizzlies in October 2022. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in March 2023 and appeared in only six games the following season.

After playing in 64 games in 2024-25, Clarke appeared in just two games this season because of calf and knee injuries.

Clarke's college career began at San Jose State and ended at Gonzaga (2018-19). In his only season there, he averaged 16.9 points and led the 33-win Zags to the NCAA tournament regional final, and he was named to the Wooden All-America team.