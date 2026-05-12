Sources: NBA taking no action after Antetokounmpo, Bucks probe

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The NBA concluded its investigation into the Milwaukee Bucks over the shutdown of Giannis Antetokounmpo and has determined that no further action is warranted, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The league launched its probe early last month after Antetokounmpo and the Bucks told different stories about his ability to return to the court. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee on March 15 and did not appear again for the Bucks during the regular season.

Antetokounmpo said multiple times that he was healthy enough to return before the end of the season but that the team would not medically clear him. Milwaukee, meanwhile, informed the league that it didn't believe Antetokounmpo wanted to actually play.

The Bucks told investigators that Antetokounmpo declined the opportunity to play 3-on-3 scrimmages as part of the return protocol from his knee injury. Antetokounmpo told the league that he was healthy enough to return to action regardless.

During his end-of-season news conference, Antetokounmpo said he still didn't understand why he was never cleared.

"... From my understanding, coming back to play, which I don't think I ever had any return-to-play protocol, but to my understanding was I had to play 3-on-3 to be able to be available to play," he said. "I did that multiple times. I've never in my life denied participation of practice."

Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee is up in the air heading into the offseason, with the Bucks reportedly open for business on trade calls and offers for the two-time MVP.