Sources: Morey out as 76ers president of basketball operations

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Daryl Morey is out as president of basketball operations with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Morey and 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer met on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia and the decision was made to part ways, sources said.

Coach Nick Nurse will continue in his role into a fourth season with the 76ers, sources added.

Bob Myers, the president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, will lead the search for the new head executive for the 76ers and oversee the franchise's basketball department in the interim. Myers is a four-time championship architect of the Golden State Warriors. The incumbent staff will be evaluated by Myers and then the incoming top basketball official.

Morey has led the 76ers basketball operations for the last six seasons - with five playoff berths and a 270-212 record during that span. The 76ers have not advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs under Morey.

Morey's big transactions during his tenure included trading for James Harden and signing Paul George.

The 76ers, though, have not had the success once envisioned. George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have played only 43 games together over the last two seasons, including the regular season and playoffs, owning a 21-22 record together. Additionally, George, Maxey and Embiid are owed $153 million next season. Morey also traded Jared McCain at the trade deadline this season,.McCain is now part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation.

Morey did draft guard VJ Edgecombe with the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Edgecombe finished third for Rookie of the Year this season behind Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.

Nurse, meanwhile, is 116-130 in three seasons, a record largely impacted by last year's 24-58 record. Nurse twice led the Sixers to the playoffs, including this season when Philadelphia overcame its first 3-1 series deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in the first round.