NBA offseason: What 10 Giannis trade contenders can offer Bucks

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With the NBA draft lottery complete and June's draft approaching, there will soon be closure to the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga -- at least we think there will be.

After holding on to the two-time MVP through the February trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks are open to taking trade calls and offers this offseason, league and team sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Before the draft is a natural time," Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said. "Because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we've got to have a lot of assets. That's [general manager] Jon [Horst]'s job to do, and if he's here, then you build the team differently."

Wes Edens, the team's controlling owner until April 2028, was blunt when discussing the future of Antetokounmpo. "One of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded," Edens said in March.

Antetokounmpo has two years left on his deal (the second one is a player option) and will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million contract Oct. 1. If he exercises his $62.8 million option for 2026-27, the deal will become three years, $213.6 million. If moved this offseason, Antetokounmpo will be eligible for the same extension with a new team, albeit not until six months after a trade. Any potential trade partner will need to weigh the risks of offering a hefty collection of assets with no guarantee on an extension.

Through all the chatter surrounding the "will they, won't they" dynamic between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, one thing is for certain: Milwaukee now realizes it can't wait until October for him to make a decision.

"That's not a Giannis issue," Edens said. "That's any player in their last year."

If Milwaukee decides to move on from its superstar forward, which franchises have the assets to swing a deal? Let's examine 10 potential suitors -- ranging from lottery teams to title contenders -- and their pathways to a trade.

Note: Any franchise without cap space would have to send Milwaukee at least $46.6 million in salary and remain below the first apron. (Salaries below reflect the 2026-27 season, and players with options cannot be traded until they are exercised.)

State of the Bucks: Is trading Giannis the only option?

Can GM Jon Horst piece together another championship-caliber roster and still retain Antetokounmpo? The Bucks have the 10th pick in June and, starting the night of the draft, are allowed to trade two additional first-round picks in 2031 and 2033.

Improving via free agency could prove more difficult. Milwaukee has nine free agents this summer, five with player options (Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris, Taurean Prince and Jericho Sims). The Bucks, who won the 2020-21 title with Antetokounmpo, are also projected to be over the cap, thanks in part to signing center Myles Turner last offseason and owing Damian Lillard $20.2 million per season through 2029-30 after waiving and stretching his contract.

Outside of using the Turner, Kyle Kuzma or Bobby Portis contracts in a trade, Milwaukee will have the $15.1 million non-tax midlevel, $5.5 million biannual and veteran minimum exceptions available to sign players.

play 1:11 What's next for Giannis and the Bucks? Vincent Goodwill breaks down potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he departs the Bucks this offseason.

Two lottery teams to watch

After the Warriors missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, expect them to explore options on how to improve this offseason, including a blockbuster trade to pair Stephen Curry with Antetokounmpo. The Warriors have the 11th pick in the draft and can trade three additional first-round picks (2028, 2030 top-20 protected and 2032). They are also allowed to swap picks in the next seven years.

"We're willing to do whatever it takes to improve this team, whether it's young players, first-round picks," Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said in February. "We always have been, we always will be, as long as we're in this win-now window."

Golden State would be hard-pressed to cobble together enough matching salary and still have flexibility in adding to the roster. Because of the lack of sizable contracts beyond Curry and Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green and his $27.7 million salary would be required to make any Giannis deal work. Curry, Butler and Green constitute 79% of the Warriors' payroll next season, leaving six players (Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Al Horford, Will Richard and De'Anthony Melton) each earning less than $13 million. Green, Horford and Melton have player options and can't be traded unless they opt-in to their contracts.

Front office analysis: The Warriors check the boxes with the ability to trade four firsts. The question for Golden State is what would be left of the roster after an Antetokounmpo trade and whether it could compete for a championship.

Offseason breakdown:

Free agents: Draymond Green (player), Kristaps Porzingis, De'Anthony Melton (player), Gary Payton II, Pat Spencer (restricted), Quinten Post (restricted), Al Horford (player), Seth Curry, Nate Williams (restricted), Charles Bassey

Rookie scale contracts: Brandin Podziemski ($5.7M, RFA 2027)

Sizable contracts: Stephen Curry ($62.6M, UFA 2027), Jimmy Butler III ($56.8M, UFA 2027), Draymond Green ($27.7M, player 2026), Moses Moody ($12.5M, UFA 2028), Al Horford ($6M, player 2026), Gui Santos ($5M, UFA player 2028).

Other contracts: De'Anthony Melton ($3.5M, player 2026), Will Richard ($2.2M, team 2028)

Losing the play-in should only accelerate Antetokounmpo trade talks. As Charania reported recently, the Bucks considered the Heat's trade deadline offer centered on Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and multiple picks and swaps. Miami is allowed to trade the 13th pick starting the night of the draft along with first-rounders in 2031 and 2033. The Heat can also include swap rights from 2029 to 2033.