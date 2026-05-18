2026 NBA playoff picks: Experts predict the conference finals

The 2026 NBA conference finals are underway, with four teams vying for a shot at becoming the NBA's next champion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals, while the San Antonio Spurs dispatched Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

In the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the No. 1-seed Detroit Pistons in a Game 7 blowout.

The NBA's final four begins Monday! Here's who our experts are picking to win each series -- plus the MVP who will get their teams one step closer to raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

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Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

New York Knicks (3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4)

Tim Bontemps: Knicks in 5, Jalen Brunson

Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 5, Brunson

Zach Kram: Knicks in 7, Brunson

Bobby Marks: Knicks in 6, Karl-Anthony Towns

Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 7, Donovan Mitchell

Anthony Slater: Knicks in 6, Towns

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7, Brunson

Marc J. Spears: Cavaliers in 7, Mitchell

André Snellings: Cavaliers in 6, Mitchell

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7, Brunson

Eric Moody: Knicks in 7, Brunson

Final tally: Knicks 8, Cavaliers 3

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)

Vincent Goodwill: Thunder in 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tim Bontemps: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander

Zach Kram: Spurs in 6, Victor Wembanyama

Bobby Marks: Thunder in 6, Jalen Williams

Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Slater: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander

Ramona Shelburne: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Marc J. Spears: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander

André Snellings: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama

Ohm Youngmisuk: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Eric Moody: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

Final tally: Thunder 7, Spurs 5