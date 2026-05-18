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          2026 NBA playoff picks: Experts predict the conference finals

          • NBA Insiders
          May 18, 2026, 03:00 PM

          The 2026 NBA conference finals are underway, with four teams vying for a shot at becoming the NBA's next champion.

          The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals, while the San Antonio Spurs dispatched Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

          In the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the No. 1-seed Detroit Pistons in a Game 7 blowout.

          The NBA's final four begins Monday! Here's who our experts are picking to win each series -- plus the MVP who will get their teams one step closer to raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

          Jump to:
          Eastern Conference
          Western Conference

          Eastern Conference

          New York Knicks (3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4)

          Tim Bontemps: Knicks in 5, Jalen Brunson
          Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 5, Brunson
          Zach Kram: Knicks in 7, Brunson
          Bobby Marks: Knicks in 6, Karl-Anthony Towns
          Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 7, Donovan Mitchell
          Anthony Slater: Knicks in 6, Towns
          Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7, Brunson
          Marc J. Spears: Cavaliers in 7, Mitchell
          André Snellings: Cavaliers in 6, Mitchell
          Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7, Brunson
          Eric Moody: Knicks in 7, Brunson

          Final tally: Knicks 8, Cavaliers 3

          Western Conference

          Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)

          Vincent Goodwill: Thunder in 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
          Tim Bontemps: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
          Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander
          Zach Kram: Spurs in 6, Victor Wembanyama
          Bobby Marks: Thunder in 6, Jalen Williams
          Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
          Anthony Slater: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
          Ramona Shelburne: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Marc J. Spears: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander
          André Snellings: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama
          Ohm Youngmisuk: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
          Eric Moody: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama

          Final tally: Thunder 7, Spurs 5