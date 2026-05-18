2026 NBA playoff picks: Experts predict the conference finals

The 2026 NBA conference finals are underway, with four teams vying for a shot at becoming the NBA's next champion.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals, while the San Antonio Spurs dispatched Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.
In the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the No. 1-seed Detroit Pistons in a Game 7 blowout.
The NBA's final four begins Monday! Here's who our experts are picking to win each series -- plus the MVP who will get their teams one step closer to raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
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Eastern Conference
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
New York Knicks (3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4)
Tim Bontemps: Knicks in 5, Jalen Brunson
Vincent Goodwill: Knicks in 5, Brunson
Zach Kram: Knicks in 7, Brunson
Bobby Marks: Knicks in 6, Karl-Anthony Towns
Dave McMenamin: Cavaliers in 7, Donovan Mitchell
Anthony Slater: Knicks in 6, Towns
Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7, Brunson
Marc J. Spears: Cavaliers in 7, Mitchell
André Snellings: Cavaliers in 6, Mitchell
Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7, Brunson
Eric Moody: Knicks in 7, Brunson
Final tally: Knicks 8, Cavaliers 3
Western Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2)
Vincent Goodwill: Thunder in 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tim Bontemps: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
Jamal Collier: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander
Zach Kram: Spurs in 6, Victor Wembanyama
Bobby Marks: Thunder in 6, Jalen Williams
Dave McMenamin: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
Anthony Slater: Thunder in 6, Gilgeous-Alexander
Ramona Shelburne: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
Marc J. Spears: Thunder in 7, Gilgeous-Alexander
André Snellings: Spurs in 6, Wembanyama
Ohm Youngmisuk: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
Eric Moody: Spurs in 7, Wembanyama
Final tally: Thunder 7, Spurs 5