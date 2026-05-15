Drake seemingly calls out LeBron James on new 'Iceman' track

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Drake seems to not be holding back in his latest album releases.

On early Friday morning, the Canadian rapper released three studio albums -- "Iceman," "Habibti," and "Maid of Honour." The release marks his first solo album release since "For All The Dogs" in 2023.

Before the album's release, his song titled "Make Them Remember" was leaked on social media.

In the song which is on the "Iceman" album, Drake seemingly takes a couple of jabs at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James -- on two different parts of the track.

"I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena. Because you always made your career for switching teams up. ... Please stop asking what's going on with 23 and me, I'm a real n---a and he's not," Drake rapped.

Drake, 39, and James, 41, have seemingly had tension since the Canadian rapper's feud with West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar in 2024. After a nine-track spat between the two, Lamar hosted the concert "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 19.

James was among many in attendance, along with Sacramento Kings guards Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, who eventually appeared on stage with Lamar.

In January 2025, a track from Drake entitled "Fighting Irish Freestyle," surfaced, which is a reference to James' high school and also seemed to be a shot at James and DeRozan for attending Lamar's Juneteenth concert.

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets," he rapped.

Drake continued to stretch the tension with James in February 2025 when he changed the lyrics to his hit song "Nonstop" from his "Scorpion" album at a live performance in Perth. He rapped: "How I go from six to 23 but not LeBron, man." The lyrics from the original version said: "How I go from six to 23 like I'm LeBron."

There hasn't always been tension between James and Drake, however. In 2018, Drake brought James on stage at a show in Los Angeles while performing his verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode." He also walked out with LeBron and Bronny James for his Los Angeles show of the "It's All a Blur Tour" in 2023 after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the year.

"I don't know if you saw who walked me to the stage tonight, but the gentleman that walked me to the stage tonight is my brother. He goes by the name of LeBron James. And in 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape called 'So Far, So Gone,'" Drake said during the show.

The rapper previously had a tattoo of James' St. Vincent-St. Mary high school jersey on his left arm.

In July, Drake revealed he covered the tattoo with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's No. 2 and "Thunder" layered on top.

James commented on the status of his relationship with Drake in September during an appearance on the podcast "360 With Speedy," but didn't go into detail.

"Always wish him the best obviously. ... Different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine, but it's always love for sure," James said.