NBA: Officials' no-call in Cavs-Pistons Game 5 was correct

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins debate whether the Pistons should have had a foul called before the end of regulation in Game 5 against the Cavaliers. (2:32)

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The NBA said Thursday that officials were correct in not calling a foul on Jarrett Allen in the closing seconds of regulation of Game 5 between the Cavaliers and Pistons in Detroit.

Cleveland went on to win 117-113 in overtime Wednesday night, but it was the no-call on Allen, who made contact with Ausar Thompson as the Pistons' guard was going after a loose ball, that led to some controversy in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Thompson protested the decision, and after the loss, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff concurred, adding: "[Allen] fouled Ausar -- clearly. He tripped him when he was going for a loose ball."

The league, via its Last Two Minutes Report, disagreed.

"Allen and Thompson legally step to the same spot while pursuing the loose ball [before either player has possession], and both lose their balance from the marginal contact," it read.

If a foul had been called, Thompson would have gone to the free throw line with the score tied 103-103.

Instead, Cleveland came away with the four-point victory in overtime -- its first on the road this postseason -- to take a 3-2 series lead.

After the game, crew chief Tony Brothers was asked why a foul wasn't called.

"During live play, both players were going for the ball, and there was incidental contact with the legs with no player having possession of the ball," he said via the pool report.

Asked if no foul should have been called, Brothers then added: "No, there was incidental contact on the play. The play will be reviewed by the league office tomorrow, and it will be posted in the L2M."

Game 6 is Friday in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers can advance to the Eastern Conference finals and face the New York Knicks with a win.