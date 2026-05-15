NBA offseason intel: Predictions for summer of LeBron, Giannis, more stars

Stephen A. Smith wants Bob Myers to take over as president of basketball operations for the 76ers. (2:21)

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CHICAGO -- The NBA playoffs are in full swing, with the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder having punched their tickets to the conference finals and the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs having opportunities to join the league's final four on Friday night.

But that hasn't stopped the entire league from convening in the Windy City this week for the NBA draft combine, the league's annual convention that serves as a clearing house not just for prospects hoping to begin their NBA careers by hearing their names called in Brooklyn next month at the draft, but also for the beginning of discussions about offseason moves -- trades, free agency and the like -- to take place.

That's been no different this week, when plenty of topics have been buzzing around Wintrust Arena.

We dove into five of them, beginning with the league's oldest player and where he could wind up, and for how much, this summer.

Jump to a section:

Executives predict LeBron's next step

More 76ers questions after Morey's exit

How the Clippers handle Kawhi's future

Bucks want 'clean break' from Giannis?

Tricky negotiations for two Pistons stars

What will happen with LeBron James this summer?

Windhorst: A wise veteran league executive once told me that when it comes to paying veteran superstars, often "it's not about the money, it's about the money."

It's not so much about what the Lakers could pay the 41-year-old James if he decides to extend his career, it's about what they should. And where strategy ends and respect, business and brand protection begin. To be clear, talk to people with the Los Angeles Lakers, in James' camp and around the league and you'll arrive at one conclusion:

There is no playbook for this situation.

The Lakers paid James $52 million this season, and he was an All-Star and probably would've made the All-NBA team if he had played five more games. His impact and leadership down the stretch were difference-making as the Lakers fought their way to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and then pulled an "upset" over the Houston Rockets.

"By our metrics, he remains a top-25 player in the league and if not for his age, we'd probably assess him at near max player level," one Eastern Conference team strategist told ESPN.

"Our coaches would tell you he ranks even higher than that when his legs and back are feeling good."

Yet it is highly unlikely any outside team would be willing to offer James such a contract. Signing him wouldn't make sense for the teams with big cap space such as the Bulls or Nets. James also would probably have a very short list of preferred destinations -- such as, hypothetically, the Golden State Warriors -- that aren't in position to have significant cap space this summer.

So do the Lakers, a team that needs to add to its roster around Luka Doncic, bid against themselves when making James an offer?

"I'd pay LeBron whatever he wants as long as it's a one-year deal, no player option. Give him the no-trade clause," an East executive said. "Everything [new Lakers owner Mark] Walter has done so far has been about good business.

"LeBron sells tickets. He keeps the [local] TV partner happy. Re-signing LeBron is good business."

play 1:22 Stephen A.: Lakers should have elevated level of appreciation for LeBron Stephen A. Smith weighs in on whether the Lakers have taken LeBron James for granted.

Bontemps: The "if not for his age" line from the strategist is a fairly important one, given James entered this season as the oldest player in the NBA and will turn 42 in December amid a presumed record-extending 24th season. The general sentiment from conversations during this week's draft combine was that James will suit up for 2026-27.

Those facts, coupled with his still-elite performance, led multiple league insiders in Chicago to declare James deserves "as much money as he wants."

But that's before you get into the realistic business end of the discussion. The question instead comes down to whether James would accept a deal in the range of the midlevel exception, projected at just over $15 million for 2026-27, to play somewhere else?

"I think he should sign for whatever the best situation is for him," an East executive said. "What does he want to do [money-wise], and where?"

The general opinion from conversations in Chicago pointed to James likely returning to the Lakers. "It's just hard to fit him anywhere," a West scout said.

What should the 76ers do this summer?

Bontemps: As the Philadelphia 76ers embark on their search for a new team president after firing Daryl Morey on Tuesday, the consensus from sources around the league is that no matter whom Bob Myers chooses to run basketball operations, there aren't many levers to pull to significantly improve the team in the short term.

"Run it back, load-manage Joel [Embiid] as much as they can, be a playoff team and try to stay healthy," a West executive said. "I think there's stuff you can do on the margins."