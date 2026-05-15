Sources: Warriors assistants Stotts, Stackhouse won't return

With unprecedented access this season, ESPN's Wright Thompson traces the moment Steve Kerr nearly stepped away from the Warriors' dynasty -- and the single moment that changed everything. (2:39)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Despite the return of longtime head coach Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors have changes coming to their coaching staff. The Warriors' top two assistants, Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse, are departing the franchise, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Their contracts expired after this past season.

Stotts just finished his second year as Kerr's lead assistant and offensive coordinator. His nearly three-decade coaching career includes a nine-season run as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. Stotts informed Kerr late in the regular season that he didn't intend to return and told ESPN he is leaving the Warriors on good terms and remains open to NBA head coaching opportunities.

"I enjoyed my time with Steve, the staff and players," Stotts said. "My two years there were fulfilling. Nothing but well-wishes."

Stackhouse also served a two-season run on Kerr's staff. He was hired in July 2024, filling the vacancy left by Kenny Atkinson, who departed to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head job that summer. Stackhouse served as the defensive coordinator.

Before joining the Warriors, Stackhouse was the head coach of Vanderbilt for five seasons. He is leaving to pursue head coaching opportunities elsewhere, league sources said. Warriors forward Draymond Green recently suggested Stackhouse for the North Carolina head job before the school hired former Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Kerr's other front-of-the-bench assistant this past season, Chris DeMarco, departed in January to take the New York Liberty head coaching job. His departure bumped up longtime assistant Kris Weems, who is expected to remain on a coaching staff that will otherwise be undergoing reconstruction in the lead roles.

The Warriors are in the early stages of searching for replacements for Stotts and Stackhouse. Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green is among the candidates, league sources said. Green started his NBA coaching career with the Warriors in 2016 and spent three seasons as an assistant on Kerr's staff. The two remain close.

Last week, after contemplating whether to walk away from the job, Kerr agreed to return to the Warriors on a two-year deal that keeps him as the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

The injury-riddled Warriors won only 37 games last season and failed to make the playoffs through the play-in bracket. Management voiced the need for changes in conversations with Kerr after the season.

In the next two months, during the NBA's transaction season, the Warriors are expected to refresh the roster around Steph Curry, along with remaking the coaching staff under Kerr.