Myles Turner addresses lack of discipline under Doc Rivers

Myles Turner singles out Giannis Antetokounmpo for showing up late during the season and not being fined by coach Doc Rivers. (1:12)

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Bucks center Myles Turner detailed a lack of discipline under Doc Rivers, saying the former Milwaukee coach "didn't fine anybody." Turner also singled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for taking advantage of the situation, noting that the franchise star would "show up whenever he wants."

"Guys were late all the time," Turner told New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart on their "Game Recognize Game" podcast. "Guys were showing up to film whenever they wanted to show up. Guys were missing meetings. It was one of the craziest things I personally ever experienced."

Asked by Stewart who was most likely to be late last season, Turner said it was an "easy" answer.

"Giannis. Giannis is going to show up whenever he wants, really," Turner said. "I think that this kind of just came with the territory that -- and once I saw what was going down, I was like, 'Hey man, more power to you. They ain't going to fine you. S---, do what you do.'"

Turner, who signed a four-year, $108.9 million contract to join the Bucks last offseason from the Indiana Pacers, said he learned not to worry about being on time as the season went on.

"It was crazy, dawg," he said. "Guys were an hour late to the plane. It got to the point where I knew not to show up until an hour after they said the plane was taking off. It was crazy."

The Bucks announced April 13 that Rivers would not return as coach following Milwaukee's 32-50 season that snapped a nine-year playoff streak. Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania at the time that the Bucks and Rivers were discussing whether he would move to advisory role within the organization.

Prior to the end of Rivers' tenure, ESPN reported on a seasonlong disconnect between the coach and players, according to team sources. That included sources telling of low-effort practices and an awkward March team meeting in which Rivers gave an "either you're with us or against us" ultimatum.

Turner's comments come as the Bucks are evaluating their future with Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee to the NBA title in 2021. League and team sources told Charania earlier this week that the Bucks are open for business on trade calls for the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo's stance is that the time has come to move on from Milwaukee, and Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam has said a resolution should be made before the June 23-24 NBA draft.

The Bucks hired former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins -- a former Milwaukee assistant -- to replace Rivers. Turner will wait and see how discipline changes in the new regime.

"Any other team I've been on, guys got fined. And there was a sense of order and a sense of understanding," Turner said on the podcast. "So yeah, you're late to the plane? Fine. You're late to treatment? Fine. You're late to film? Fine. But I personally did not experience that last year for the first time in my career. So we'll see what Taylor Jenkins does, our new coach."