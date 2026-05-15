Cooper Flagg, Arianna Roberson confirm relationship on social media

Stephen A. Smith explains why he voted for Cooper Flagg over Kon Knueppel for Rookie of the Year. (2:59)

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Safe to say, "Love & Basketball" is a true story -- in Blue Devils colors.

On Thursday, Duke center Arianna Roberson posted a TikTok of her and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg on a trip in Turks and Caicos, confirming the couple's relationship.

The TikTok showed multiple outfits Flagg and Roberson coordinated on the vacation together. In almost every photo, the duo locked hands with each other.

Flagg also posted a photo of the couple kissing on his Instagram story on Thursday with two black heart emojis, and Roberson reshared the same post on her platform.

When Flagg was presented with the Rookie of the Year award last month, Roberson attended the news conference and sat in the field of reporters with Flagg's parents, Kelly and Ralph.

While Roberson and Flagg are both Duke Blue Devils, Roberson just wrapped up her freshman season, in which she averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 2025-26 regular season, meaning the couple did not play in Durham at the same time.

Roberson is also the younger sister of former Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson.

Flagg's offseason has been nothing short of eventful. Before his vacation with Roberson, the Flagg also served as the honorary pace car driver of the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his rookie campaign.