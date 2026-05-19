2026 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 60 picks post-combine

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Coming off a busy draft lottery and combine that saw the Washington Wizards holding the No. 1 pick, we're into the thick of draft season. After spending the week in Chicago for the combine alongside NBA scouts and executives, here are my latest projections for the 2026 draft, one month before draft night on June 23.

AJ Dybantsa remains the projected top pick, followed by Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, forming a consensus top four. But the order in which those players are selected is not a foregone conclusion, with NBA teams largely seeing little separation between the top prospects, making how the Wizards, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls approach the process in the coming weeks a fascinating plotline.

NBA executives will head to Los Angeles this week for a final round of pro days, as prospects continue to crisscross the country for team workouts. The NCAA withdrawal deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27, making this an important week for college players still making final decisions on whether to keep their names in the draft.

As usual, this mock draft is informed heavily by my conversations with sources around the NBA, in addition to my own evaluations of prospects over the course of the season. These are not my personal rankings, which can be found in ESPN's top 100.

More NBA draft coverage:

Combine takeaways | Top 100 rankings

Lottery team questions

All mock drafts | More draft coverage

First round

AJ Dybantsa, SF, BYU

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-8½ | Weight: 217

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7½

The Wizards became the talk of the combine after making good on their lottery odds, setting them up to pick No. 1 for the first time since 2010. It's worth underscoring that there's still uncertainty around which direction Washington will go, but Dybantsa has become the presumptive favorite, with his size and projectable tools aligning with things the Wizards' decision-makers have valued. Dybantsa measured 6-foot-8½ barefoot at the combine, with a plus-4 wingspan and posted a 42-inch max vertical, helping quantify the elite physical piece of his projection.

Rival teams don't view Dybantsa as a lock to go first, however, as there has been no true consensus No. 1 among scouts all season. Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer and Caleb Wilson are all expected to receive consideration as the Wizards go through their process. The fact that there is a consensus group of four has led some executives to view the top of this draft as more ripe for trades than in a typical year, but only if the top four teams see value in moving around within that tier. Any trade dynamics will take time to play out, with the case typically being that the team with the top pick will simply wind up selecting the player it wants most.

The 2026 NBA combine was held in Chicago from May 10 to May 17. ESPN

Darryn Peterson, PG/SG, Kansas

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-4½ | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-7 | Wingspan: 6-9¾

Utah's position at No. 2 was also a popular topic of conversation at the combine, due to the connection between the Jazz and Dybantsa, with owner Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Austin Ainge all holding close ties to BYU. The other (and perhaps lesser) element of intrigue is that Carlos Boozer has a role in Utah's front office and holds even closer ties to another top prospect in this draft.

It's far less clear at this stage what Utah's interest would be in trading up to No. 1, a move that would presumably cost quite a bit -- and which would also assume the Jazz see enough separation between their top two prospects to make it worth expending additional value. At this stage, that talk is all speculative, and the Jazz have the easy option to simply sit tight and see what the Wizards do. If Peterson is on the board at No. 2, he's a clean fit, not to mention arguably the most talented prospect in the class. It's also worth noting he wants to play point guard at the next level, a role he would have a runway to grow into in Utah. He measured well at the combine with a plus-5¼ wingspan, excellent dimensions for a ball handler.

NBA teams are still awaiting the results of Peterson's medical evaluation, which is viewed around the league as the most important off-court piece after he dealt with serious cramping concerns, which he attributed to high dosages of creatine. According to team sources, Peterson came across as quiet but serious in interviews last week and handled that part of the process well, addressing questions about his strange season. Where that leaves him on draft night will play out in the coming weeks.

Cameron Boozer, PF/C, Duke

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 253

Standing reach: 9-0 | Wingspan: 7-1½

On paper, Boozer feels like a match made in heaven for the Grizzlies, an organization that strongly values production and intangibles, causing many around the NBA to pencil him in at No. 3. Boozer might immediately become Memphis' best player as the team continues overhauling its roster, and with Ja Morant potentially on the move.

Although Boozer isn't vertically gifted, he did outperform Caleb Wilson in agility drills, showing solid functional athleticism. The lottery shaped up well for him, with the top four teams looking like viable fits. He is arguably the safest pick in this draft.

Caleb Wilson, PF/C, North Carolina

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 211

Standing reach: 9-0 | Wingspan: 7-0¼

It was a big week for the Bulls after they moved up five spots in the lottery to land the fourth pick, a relatively low-pressure spot where they'll be confident of walking away with a top talent. New executive VP Bryson Graham tabbed well-respected executive Stephen Mervis, previously Orlando's assistant general manager, as his No. 2, going into an important first offseason in which the Bulls have cap space in addition to their two draft picks.

As expected, Wilson tested well vertically and posted good measurements. However, he weighed in at just 211 pounds, making him more of a true power forward positionally for the time being. Although he's broadly viewed as the fourth player in this top group, there are plenty of people around the NBA who rate him higher and are enamored with his upside. Chicago looks like a friendly backstop for him.

"I'll be stronger, I'll be more athletic and most importantly, I'll be mentally sharper"@CalebWilson2025 shares where he sees his game in 4 years 💯 pic.twitter.com/p8oY5IpabB — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

Keaton Wagler, PG/SG, Illinois

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-5 | Weight: 188

Standing reach: 8-4 | Wingspan: 6-6¼

If the first four picks proceed as expected, the Clippers will have their choice of the top guards here, with L.A. hitting on its 47.9% chance of obtaining this pick from the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers don't fully control their own picks until 2030, so the opportunity to select a top prospect is a huge windfall. The most popular names here have been Wagler and Darius Acuff Jr., with the presence of smaller starting point guard Darius Garland making Wagler the cleaner fit. While Wagler's high-end outcomes are as a lead playmaker, playing alongside a veteran ball handler to begin his career would be beneficial and relieve some of the immediate pressure.

NBA teams got official measurements on Wagler for the first time at the combine, and he unsurprisingly has excellent size for a ball handler at 6-5 barefoot. He is not overly long, measuring with a plus-1¼ wingspan, and tested in the middle of the pack athletically. Any concerns about his explosiveness aren't expected to heavily impact his draft stock, with his range seemingly a narrow band of teams outside the top four, also including the Nets, Kings and Hawks.

Darius Acuff Jr., PG, Arkansas

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-2 | Weight: 186

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6½

After a second straight disappointing lottery result dropped the Nets three spots, this pick is viewed around the league as a potential wild-card spot, with Brooklyn needing star power and still developing young players at every position after rostering five first-rounders a year ago. What direction the Nets wind up going might offer insight into how they view their current prospects. They also have cap space and a supply of tradable future firsts at their disposal. Acuff Jr. doesn't fit Brooklyn's established positional-size philosophy, but he has a best-available case if this is how the board falls. It's not viewed as a given that the Nets select a guard, however, and they could find value in trading back.

Acuff was helped by his combine measurements, standing 6-2 barefoot with a plus-4 ½ wingspan. While still on the smaller side, those dimensions are solid for a starting point guard, and his sturdy build should help him keep up with NBA physicality. None of that assuages the concerns around his poor defense, but his offensive bona fides vaulted him into this range of the draft and will keep him there. The Kings at No. 7 are viewed by rival teams as Acuff's floor: Sacramento needs a point guard, and there are existing connections, including the fact that GM Scott Perry coached Acuff's father at Eastern Kentucky.

Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. provide their scouting reports on each other 😂



📍 2026 AWS Draft Combine pic.twitter.com/xbXmnZL5AH — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 14, 2026

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 183

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-3½

The Kings drew a short straw on lottery night but will have an opportunity to address their need for a point guard at this spot, with Acuff frequently tied to them, and Flemings and Mikel Brown Jr. also potentially still on the board. In what order Sacramento prioritizes those players -- and whether they value Acuff enough to consider moving up to get him -- remains to be seen, but it was a point of speculation from other teams at the combine.

Flemings measured smaller than his listed 6-4, at 6-2½ barefoot with just a plus-1 wingspan, but he unsurprisingly tested quite well athletically. Though the size factor might not help him as lottery teams split hairs among the guards, the feedback was positive on his interview process, reaffirming the intangibles that helped make him successful at Houston.

"You can put me into any team, and I'm gonna make the teammates around me better. ... I'm gonna learn my teammates."



Houston guard Kingston Flemings talks about what an NBA team will get if they draft him 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hauy9454kf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2026

8. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)

Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Junior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 7-3 | Weight: 260

Standing reach: 9-9 | Wingspan: 7-6

The Hawks' shrewd decision to trade the No. 13 pick (Derik Queen) in last year's draft for this one -- the better of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's selections -- didn't result in a top-four pick, but still moved them up five spots in a stronger draft. They will look at the bevy of young guards at this slot, a long-term need after moving on from Trae Young. If they want to upgrade at the five -- where they lack size and depth -- Mara has positioned himself as the likely first center off the board.

Mara has built momentum on the heels of Michigan's title run and is viewed by teams as a lock to hear his name called in the lottery. His massive dimensions help back up the argument for him as a player with an outlier-level mix of size, coordination and skill. He could wind up as the first Michigan player to hear his name called, above Yaxel Lendeborg.

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-3½ | Weight: 190

Standing reach: 8-4½ | Wingspan: 6-7½

Dallas is entering a new era with top executive Masai Ujiri and GM Mike Schmitz signing on to build the team around 19-year-old Cooper Flagg. This might be the Mavericks' most valuable selection for some time, as they don't control their own pick until 2031. But it's still unknown how they view their own needs and competitive timeline with the presumed healthy returns of Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II giving them internal reinforcements. The presence of 34-year-old Irving shouldn't stop them from targeting a guard if they deem it the best route, with Brown's offensive upside worth considering.

Brown measured well at the combine and registered a plus-4 wingspan, giving him good size for a lead guard. His back injury made it difficult for him to boost his in-season stock, making the predraft process critical for showing teams he is healthy and reminding them of his significant offensive talent. He will receive looks higher than this, but his range could run toward the back of the lottery as teams await clarity on his long-term health coming off an inconsistent season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jalen Brunson.

Tyrese Maxey.

Donovan Mitchell.



Mikel Brown Jr. lists the players he takes inspiration from in the NBA!



📍 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine pic.twitter.com/9oo9pt6Ucb — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 14, 2026

Nate Ament, SF/PF, Tennessee

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-9½ | Weight: 211

Standing reach: 9-1½ | Wingspan: 6-11½

ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week that the Bucks are open for business as they weigh trade possibilities for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would lead to a roster makeover. While the Bucks hold only this pick at present, rival teams say Milwaukee has been operating as if it will have multiple selections in this year's draft.

Ament was polarizing for teams all season, with some evaluators still enamored with his size and skill, while others view him as a theoretical prospect and are concerned with his struggles in college. In either case, he's a ways away from impacting winning at the NBA level, which makes him a bit more fit-specific to teams that have minutes available and a runway to develop him. The Bucks might wind up in that position and could opt to roll the dice here.

Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-3¾ | Weight: 215

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6

Steve Kerr's decision to return to the Warriors is a fair indicator that Golden State doesn't plan to rebuild in the near future, but this pick gives it a chance to get younger and deeper. Long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody mean the Warriors will be extremely light on the perimeter to open next season, which could be a consideration here. GM Mike Dunleavy also told reporters this week that Golden State would consider moving around in the draft.

Burries is drawing looks inside the top 10 but could also end up being the guard who falls. He would be a solid fit for the Warriors in this scenario. His dimensions will play up better on the ball than at the two, but his sturdy build should also help him defend wings. The fact he's a year older than some of the other freshmen and somewhat caught between positions based on tools makes him more of a back-half lottery option.

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF, Michigan

Senior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-8¾ | Weight: 241

Standing reach: 9-0½ | Wingspan: 7-3¼

The Thunder have a roster crunch to solve for this offseason, holding team options on Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams, as well as two first-round picks (they also have No. 17). Picking up all three would put them at 15 players, barring another consolidation trade. The Thunder figure to make at least one of those selections, adding cost-controlled young depth to their 64-win team.

Where Lendeborg hears his name called will be a fascinating case study of how NBA teams choose to factor in his age: Although he will be a 24-year-old rookie, he is a rare talent, given his center-sized dimensions, perimeter skill, and ability to guard all five positions. His trajectory as a late-blooming player who arguably has just begun to scratch the surface of his ability is another part of the evaluation. He will be in play inside the top 10 as an NBA-ready option, and might not make it out of the lottery.

"I don't think I'll be able to speak once that moment happens."@Yaxel_Lendeborg on how he expects to feel on the day of the 2026 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/RQBKc1efH8 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 14, 2026

Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG, Alabama

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 176

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-6¼

ESPN's Shams Charania reported previously that Miami made an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo at the deadline. Whether the Heat again becomes involved in talks could play a role in the fate of this pick. Their need for added shot-creation in the backcourt makes this an interesting landing spot for Philon if they keep it.

Philon measured comparably to the other top guards at the combine, at 6-2½ with a plus-4 wingspan, solid dimensions for a ball handler. He had an outstanding season at Alabama and proved himself as a potent scorer who can generate offense in spurts, helping him earn looks in the back half of the lottery. He can be polarizing for scouts, with questions about his ability to run a team in the half court. The impressive point guard depth in this class makes him more of a target in this range, with a potential domino effect depending how many ballhandlers are selected in the top 10.

Karim Lopez (Mexico), SF/PF, New Zealand Breakers

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 222

Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-11½

Charlotte, which also holds the No. 18 pick, has an opportunity to keep building through this draft after successfully taking a step forward this season. The Hornets have room to upgrade long term along their frontline, with veteran Miles Bridges entering the final year of his contract and former two-way signing Moussa Diabate profiling better long term as a rotation player than as a starter. Lopez would give them a younger, perimeter-oriented option at the four with developmental upside.

Lopez was helped by his combine measurements, with visible dimensions for both forward spots and tying for the largest hands among players at the combine (9.5-inch length and 11-inch width). Regarded as the top international-based prospect, Lopez has a chance to help himself in predraft workouts, where teams will gain a better sense of his physical traits and skill level coming off a positive year in the NBL. He will receive looks higher than this, but much depends on how the board falls ahead of him.

Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-4½ | Weight: 184

Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 7-0¾

Carr, ESPN's highest-ranked player to participate in scrimmages last week, was unsurprisingly the biggest winner of the combine, turning in a memorable showing with 30 points and six 3-pointers in one game. His type of profile tends to rise in the predraft process, and he backed that up with his physical testing, measuring with a plus-6¼ wingspan and recording a 42.5-inch max vertical. His coveted profile of athletic traits and 3-point shooting could see him come off the board in the teens.

Chicago can go a number of directions with its second first-round pick, but it has a need on the wing and could see Carr as a viable fit, assuming the Bulls wind up with Boozer or Wilson earlier in the draft.

Cameron Carr was pure all game, finished with 30 and 7 to lead his squad to a win at the NBA Combine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IlpAhx7Iv — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 15, 2026

Christian Anderson, PG, Texas Tech

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-1 | Weight: 180

Standing reach: 8-0½ | Wingspan: 6-6¼

Presuming the Grizzlies walk away with Boozer or Wilson at No. 3, this pick will become a logical opportunity to look at adding a guard, with the possibility of a Ja Morant trade on the horizon. Anderson, Bennett Stirtz and Ebuka Okorie are among the ball handlers probably available here if Memphis wants to address the position.

Coming off a tremendous season at Texas Tech, Anderson's stellar shooting (41.5% from 3) and steady ball-screen playmaking would make him an interesting addition as Memphis weighs the look of the roster long term. Though he measured two inches smaller than his listed 6-3, his plus-5½ wingspan and solid athletic testing (including a 40½-inch max vert) give him solid tools for a smaller guard.

Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C, Michigan

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-9 | Weight: 251

Standing reach: 8-11 | Wingspan: 7-3½

Johnson was another combine-week beneficiary, measuring taller than some around the NBA expected with a plus-6½ wingspan and viable tools for an undersized center, and also posting a top-five lane agility time. He also looked surprisingly comfortable shooting the ball from long range relative to some of his peers in drills, helping reaffirm his path to a useful rotation role and room to develop as a floor spacer. His rise up boards could give Michigan three players inside the top 20, with most of the teams in the 14-to-20 range likely to consider selecting a big.

The Thunder also held two first-rounders entering last year's draft, choosing to roster Thomas Sorber at No. 15, then traded the 24th pick for a future protected first. Considering their current situation, they could take a similar approach and look to flip this pick for a future asset, which might be easier than consolidating picks to move up in a strong lottery.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Hannes Steinbach, PF/C, Washington

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-10¼ | Weight: 248

Standing reach: 9-0 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Steinbach measured taller than some expected, helping answer concerns about how his frame would play up at center. Though not exceptionally long or explosive, limiting him somewhat as a rim protector, he's arguably the draft's best rebounder (11.8 per game at Washington) and will draw looks from teams considering bigs in the late lottery on down. He had a strong season in a bad team context and should be able to play useful rotation minutes next season.

The Hornets have two first-round picks and could opt to make both as they continue building through the draft. Moving up with No. 14 and 18 might be a challenge considering the strength of this draft, but Charlotte has some flexibility to maneuver using its picks. Adding to the frontcourt seems to be their primary area of need.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Senior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 186

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6

Stirtz shot the ball extremely well in drills at the combine, plus measured and tested fairly well, helping himself overall. He has drawn interest inside the top 20, with teams hoping that his high-level shooting might give him the versatility to play off the ball. Though his shooting was streakier than anticipated at Iowa (35.8% from 3), he carried a heavy workload and was asked to create for himself far more than he'll need to in the pros. His ability to navigate ball screens, limit mistakes and knock down open shots gives him a path to a useful bench role in the right situation, despite turning 23 in the fall.

Toronto can go a couple of different directions at this slot, with a need for a creative guard as well as a long-term center. Stirtz would be an immediate boost to their backcourt as a plug-and-play option, helping improve spacing and giving them another half-court playmaker.

Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-9 | Weight: 253

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-5¼

Quaintance remains one of the biggest wild-card picks in this class, with teams waiting to learn more about the health of his knee. Though he looked explosive and in good shape at his pro day, several NBA observers in the stands noted that he appeared to be favoring his right leg. Quaintance has an excellent frame with extreme length and real defensive talent, but the fact that he played only four games at Kentucky has made his draft case a bit more complicated. Many teams remain in wait-and-see mode, but in this range of the draft, the perceived risk is more palatable (pending a clean bill of health).

San Antonio is heavy on perimeter talent and should be considering younger frontcourt depth with this pick. The Spurs have the advantage of being able to effectively pair Victor Wembanyama with nearly any big up front, with his shooting and rim protection enabling a wide range of lineups. Quaintance could create a fearsome defensive pairing here in a best-case scenario.

Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

Sophomore

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-5½ | Weight: 186

Standing reach: 8-8½ | Wingspan: 6-8¾

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Evans said at the combine that he was planning to stay in the draft, an unsurprising decision with Duke holding a commitment from Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell to fill a similar role. Evans measured solidly for a wing but weighed in at only 186 pounds and didn't test especially well. He projects as a movement shooter and floor spacer with positional size and long-term upside as he hones that skill set. Though his range is somewhat wide at the moment, he's probably off the board in the back half of the first round.

Detroit has a clear need for added shooting around Cade Cunningham and should consider addressing that through the draft. Evans would give them an injection of offense, a need that was apparent throughout the Pistons' playoff run.

Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-7¾ | Weight: 226

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 7-0

Graves measured well for a power forward and looked to be in solid shape, but he wasn't helped by the other elements of the combine, looking like one of the less athletic players in testing. His proponents around the NBA rave about his defensive instincts and feel, and his projection as a long-term NBA player is backed up strongly by analytic models. It remains to be seen where that will leave Graves with a week to make a final decision, with plenty of interest from teams in the first round, but also lucrative options in the transfer portal, with LSU considered to be the front-runner if he returns to college.

There was some surprise around the combine after the 76ers dismissed team president Daryl Morey, despite the team winning its first-round series against Boston and the promising duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe forming a long-term backcourt. The question now is who will make this pick, with Bob Myers leading the search for a new lead executive. Adding frontcourt depth, particularly at power forward, appears to be an offseason need.

Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-1¼ | Weight: 186

Standing reach: 8-2 | Wingspan: 6-7¾

Okorie told reporters at the combine that he has decided to stay in the draft, after bursting onto the scene in what became a surprise one-and-done season at Stanford. Although he's on the smaller side for a point guard and more of a scorer than playmaker, teams have largely come to view him as a first-round talent, thanks to his long-range shooting and lightning-quick first step. He measured with a plus-6½ wingspan that will help his case, and will attempt to work his way up the board in a strong point guard class in the coming weeks.

If the Hawks decide not to select a point guard in the lottery, they might be able to find value later in the draft here because of the considerable depth and quality available at the position. Though Okorie might project better as a bench scorer than a long-term starter, the fact that he recently turned 19 gives him upside left to tap into at the NBA level.

Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-10¼ | Weight: 240

Standing reach: 9-0½ | Wingspan: 7-5

Cenac measured well at the combine and stood out physically in on-court drills, with good dimensions and mobility for a center that make him a worthwhile developmental bet. He made strides with his toughness and rebounding at Houston but remains a ways from contributing to a winning NBA team. Still, his sheer size and fluid movement skills give him a chance to carve out an eventual NBA role if he can find more of an offensive identity. There's probably more rim-protection upside than his alarming lack of blocks might suggest, as he was asked to play conservatively and focus on rebounding as part of Houston's approach.

The Knicks might need to consider bigs at this spot with Mitchell Robinson headed to free agency. Also holding the 31st pick, New York has two good opportunities to add to its rotation, with Cenac's long-term upside making him a viable option here.

Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Junior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-11¼ | Weight: 227

Standing reach: 9-3 | Wingspan: 7-2

Veesaar told reporters at the combine he will stay in the draft rather than return to North Carolina under new coach Michael Malone. Coming off a productive season, he has built solid first-round momentum, measuring as one of the tallest players at the combine. As a near 7-footer who shot 42.6% from 3 last season, he projects as a functional rotation big man with a more tangible floor-spacing profile than the other centers in the class.

The Lakers lack wing defenders and also need help at center, something they could address with this pick, depending on which players fall here. Veesaar could figure into their rotation next season.

Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

Junior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 211

Standing reach: 8-8½ | Wingspan: 6-10

Swain earned kudos from NBA teams for deciding to play at the combine, but he didn't fare particularly well in the first day of scrimmages and opted not to participate in the second day. Some scouts love his mix of physical tools and slashing ability, while others are concerned about his shooting struggles and how to project his offensive impact. The dearth of athletic wings in the back half of the first round figures to help his case.

Denver continues to try to optimize its supporting cast around Nikola Jokic on the margins, with a roster that appears due for changes and potential cost savings. Swain would provide added athleticism and size on the perimeter.

Koa Peat, PF/SF, Arizona

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-7 | Weight: 245

Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 6-11¼

Peat was a hot topic at the combine, as teams expressed concern over what appeared to be fully reworked jump-shot mechanics as he struggled in shooting drills. The door remains open for him to return to Arizona, which would give him additional time to solve those issues, with his shot viewed as the primary factor holding him back from having a solid NBA career. Whether he figures it out, his future might ultimately be as a small-ball five, a role that would allow him to use his strength and skill to his advantage while mitigating the potential negative impact of his shot.

If Peat stays in the draft, teams picking in the 20s will have to consider investing in his development, noting his winning history, sturdy frame, and potential two-way versatility, provided he starts to make open jumpers. The Celtics have done a strong job with internal development and could view this as a value opportunity if he falls.

Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas

Freshman

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-3 | Weight: 190

Standing reach: 8-4 | Wingspan: 6-6¾

Thomas is among the true stay-or-go decisions remaining as the May 27 NCAA deadline approaches, with a number of team workouts lined up in the coming days and a spot waiting for him back at Arkansas. He has a first-round case if he stays in, after making 41.6% of his 3s this season and showing improvement defensively. If he returns to school, he'd step into a larger role without Darius Acuff Jr., and could play his way higher up the board a year from now.

Upgrading guard depth could be a consideration for Minnesota, with Ayo Dosunmu hitting free agency and Donte DiVincenzo out for the foreseeable future after tearing his Achilles.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio)

Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C, St. John's

Senior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-7½ | Weight: 245

Standing reach: 8-11 | Wingspan: 7-2

Ejiofor measured well relative to his height, with a 7-2 wingspan and 8-11 standing reach, and also shot fairly well in drills. Although he opted not to play in the scrimmages, a setting that probably would have been conducive to his high-motor style of play, Ejiofor has plenty of fans around the league and a good mix of traits for a rotational energy big.

In the middle of this current competitive window, Cleveland can justify picking for need at this slot, with a number of proven veteran college players probably available at this stage of the draft.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City)

Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF, Iowa State

Senior

Combine measurements

Height without shoes: 6-7¾ | Weight: 246

Standing reach: 8-8½ | Wingspan: 6-10¾

Jefferson measured on the smaller side for a power forward and didn't test especially well athletically, which could dampen his chances of sneaking into the first round. He's a valid contender for a guaranteed deal regardless, with versatility and feel as a connective role player that could help him find a long-term NBA niche. Jefferson shot a career-best 34.5% from 3 this past season, but he still needs to become a more reliable floor spacer to tie his skill set together, something that remained evident in combine drills.

Opting for a veteran college player at this slot could make sense for the Mavericks, who don't control their own pick until 2031. A number of younger underclassmen who might offer more theoretical upside here could be headed back to school if they aren't first-round locks.

Second round

31. New York Knicks (via Washington)

Alex Karaban, SF/PF, UConn, senior

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via Indiana)

Amari Allen, SF/PF, Alabama, freshman

33. Brooklyn Nets

Matt Able, SF, NC State, freshman

34. Sacramento Kings

Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor, freshman

35. San Antonio Spurs (via Utah)

Tyler Tanner, PG/SG, Vanderbilt, sophomore

36. LA Clippers (via Memphis)

Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky, freshman

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Dallas)

Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C, UConn, senior

38. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans)

Milan Momcilovic, PF/SF, Iowa State, junior

39. Houston Rockets (via Chicago)

Luigi Suigo, C, Mega Basket, Italy

40. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)

Jack Kayil, PG/SG, Alba Berlin, Germany

41. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Baba Miller, PF/C, Cincinnati, senior

42. San Antonio Spurs (via Portland)

Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas, sophomore

43. Brooklyn Nets (via Clippers)

Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Valencia, Spain

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Miami)

Ryan Conwell, SG, Louisville, senior

45. Sacramento Kings (via Charlotte)

Trevon Brazile, PF/C, Arkansas, senior

46. Orlando Magic

Braden Smith, PG, Purdue, senior

47. Phoenix Suns (via Philadelphia)

Jeremy Fears Jr., PG, Michigan State, sophomore

48. Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix)

Rueben Chinyelu, C, Florida, junior

49. Denver Nuggets (via Atlanta)

Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee, senior

50. Toronto Raptors

Andrej Stojakovic, SG/SF, Illinois, junior

51. Washington Wizards (via Minnesota)

Jaden Bradley, PG/SG, Arizona, senior

52. LA Clippers (via Cleveland)

Richie Saunders, SG/SF, BYU, senior

53. Houston Rockets

Billy Richmond III, SG/SF, Arkansas, sophomore

54. Golden State Warriors (via Lakers)

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee, senior

55. New York Knicks

Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C, South Florida, senior

56. Chicago Bulls (via Denver)

Emanuel Sharp, SG, Houston, senior

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Boston)

Nick Martinelli, SF/PF, Northwestern, senior

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via Detroit)

Kylan Boswell, PG/SG, Illinois, senior

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio)

Bruce Thornton, PG/SG, Ohio State, senior

60. Washington Wizards (via Oklahoma City)

Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia, senior