NBA playoffs 2026: Top moments as Cavaliers defeat Pistons in Game 7

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The Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on to the Eastern Conference finals after a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of their conference semifinal series on Sunday.

Cleveland used strong second and third quarters to cruise past Detroit 125-94 and reach the conference finals for the first time since 2018. The Cavaliers have also now won six straight Game 7s. They will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

It was a comprehensive offensive attack for Cleveland all night. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 26 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Jarrett Allen put up 23 points, and Evan Mobley had 21 points. Sam Merrill added 23 off the bench.

With those four scorers, the Cavaliers became the fourth team since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger to have four 20-point scorers in a Game 7, according to ESPN Research.

The Pistons' offense struggled all night, never scoring over 26 points in a single quarter. All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren combined for 20 points on just 8-of-23 shooting from the field. Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons with 17 points.

Here are the top moments and highlights from the Cavaliers' win in Game 7.