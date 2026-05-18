Seven trends that could decide historic Thunder-Spurs series

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The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have been on a collision course ever since a fateful meeting in the NBA Cup semifinals.

At the time, the defending champion Thunder were 24-1, seemingly poised not only to repeat but to set the single-season wins record, too. Then they ran into Victor Wembanyama and the upstart Spurs in Las Vegas last December.

San Antonio sneaked out a two-point win, then steamrolled the Thunder twice more by a combined 35 points later that month. The Spurs were 4-1 against the Thunder this season.

Now, five months later, the two young juggernauts have reached their most important battlefield to date: the Western Conference finals. It's the most exciting playoff matchup in years and the greatest stakes yet in a budding rivalry that could define the rest of this decade in the NBA.

The Western Conference finals will pit the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, Wembanyama, against the back-to-back MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This series features arguably the two best players in the world, the two most promising young supporting casts and the two deepest, most balanced two-way rosters.

Both teams enter the conference finals on lengthy hot streaks. The Thunder have a superb plus-16.6 point differential in the playoffs, while the Spurs are plus-15.9.

Not counting end-of-season games in which star players rested, the Thunder finished the regular season on a 19-1 run, and they've continued with an 8-0 march through the playoffs. The Spurs, meanwhile, went on a 30-3 run down the stretch, and they're 8-3 in the playoffs. (Two of their losses came in games when Wembanyama left early, and the third came by two points.)

To prepare for a blockbuster series, let's dive deep into the most important stats, trends, matchups and head-to-head nuggets to know.

Jump to a section:

Why this matchup is amazing -- and historic

Can the Spurs take advantage in the corners?

Who's going to guard Wemby?

Can the Thunder figure out the Spurs' D?

The most important individual battle

Why transition scoring could prove vital

What lineup wrinkles will each team make?

A historic clash of titans

Subjectively speaking, the Thunder's (64-18) and Spurs' (62-20) résumés make this the most exciting playoff series at least since 2018, when the 65-17 Houston Rockets attempted to take down the defending champion Golden State Warriors (who'd coasted to a 58-24 record in their second season with Kevin Durant).

Objectively, this kind of clash is even more rare. The Western Conference finals will be the first playoff matchup this century -- and just the seventh in NBA history -- between teams with 62-plus wins, according to ESPN Research.

Playoff Matchups Between Teams With 62+ Wins Series Team 1 Team 2 Result 2026 conference finals Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18) San Antonio Spurs (62-20) TBD 1998 Finals Utah Jazz (62-20) Chicago Bulls (62-20) Bulls 4-2 1997 Finals Chicago Bulls (69-13) Utah Jazz (64-18) Bulls 4-2 1996 Finals Chicago Bulls (72-10) Seattle SuperSonics (64-18) Bulls 4-2 1985 Finals Boston Celtics (63-19) Los Angeles Lakers (62-20) Lakers 4-2 1981 conference finals Boston Celtics (62-20) Philadelphia 76ers (62-20) Celtics 4-3 1972 conference finals Los Angeles Lakers (69-13) Milwaukee Bucks (63-19) Lakers 4-2

It's also only the seventh playoff matchup -- and the first since the 1997 Finals -- in which both teams had a plus-8 point differential or better in the regular season (Oklahoma City had a plus-11.1, while San Antonio had a plus-8.3).

Every previous series between 62-win teams lasted at least six games, and they were often legendary, including such memorable events as Michael Jordan's last shot with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Flu Game in 1997 and a Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird duel. The 1980-81 conference finals saw the Boston Celtics come back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a series that featured two games decided by one point each and three by two points apiece.

Spurs-Thunder is made even more special by its participants' youth, unlike meetings between veterans Jordan, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton and Karl Malone. In contrast, Oklahoma City and San Antonio are by far the two youngest teams to win a playoff round this season.

Average Age for Final Eight Teams

While some reserves from the conference finalists -- Harrison Barnes, Alex Caruso and Luke Kornet -- are in their 30s, the oldest of the 10 likely starters in this series is De'Aaron Fox, who's 28. So this conference finals might be the first of many such playoff showdowns in the coming years.

Crucial corner 3s

Corner 3-pointers are a major component of the Spurs' offense. They attempted 12.4 corner 3s per game this season, the most for any team in the entire play-by-play era (since 1996-97). They made them at a 39% clip.

That emphasis matches well against the Thunder's defense, which tends to leave the corners open because of its help tactics. It's generally a quite effective approach, as Oklahoma City has led the league in defensive rating two years in a row.

But it does come with a cost, and the Thunder's defense allowed a league-high 11.7 corner 3-point attempts per game this season. Notably, the Dallas Mavericks exploited this tendency in the 2023-24 conference semifinals -- which remains the only playoff series this Thunder core has lost. Led by P.J. Washington, Dallas made 6.2 corner 3s per game in that six-game thriller, per GeniusIQ, the most for any team in any series since the 2020 bubble playoffs.

Could the Spurs take advantage in the same way? A lot of possessions in this series could look like this one, from the first minute of the first meeting between the teams this season:

San Antonio generated even more 3-point attempts than usual in its five regular-season contests against Oklahoma City (13.2 per game) but made just 32% of them. Combining that heavy volume with the Spurs' usual accuracy would help their offense hum in the conference finals.

Wemby in the middle

One Spur who wasn't taking those corner 3s against the Thunder was Wembanyama. In fact, he wasn't taking many 3s at all.

Overall, 32% of Wembanyama's shot attempts this season were 3-pointers. But against Oklahoma City, that figure was just 13%, with only eight of his 63 shots coming from distance.

That was by far his lowest 3-point attempt rate against any opponent. He was at 22% or higher against every other team.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault mostly chose to guard Wembanyama with wings and send a heavy dose of help: Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams and Caruso received the bulk of the half-court matchups against the Spurs center, per GeniusIQ tracking, and the Thunder doubled Wembanyama on 23% of his touches, which was his highest rate against any defense.

Thunder's Defensive Matchups Against Victor Wembanyama

That distribution is notable because Kenrich Williams has played 16 total minutes in the playoffs and Jalen Williams hasn't played since April 22 because of a hamstring strain. With Jalen Williams listed as available for Game 1 of the conference finals, he seems the most likely candidate to draw the Wembanyama assignment -- but he'll need to be at 100% to handle that imposing matchup.

There's one huge caveat to all of this prep work, however: As ESPN research producer Matt Williams noted, the regular-season corpus between the teams included just four total possessions with Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein all on the court together because Wembanyama was coming off the bench as he worked his way back from a left calf injury while the Thunder pair started together. And two of those four possessions were intentional fouls or rebounds at the end of a close game.

In other words, all of the stats discussed here reflect just two possessions -- one from each team -- with the frontcourt alignment that will likely begin this series. Whether the Thunder's two-big look changes how they defend Wembanyama is a major question for the conference finals.

(Oklahoma City still had Jalen Williams defend Wembanyama in that minuscule sample, while Holmgren and Hartenstein matched up with wings Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson, respectively.)

OKC's offensive dilemma

On the other end, Daigneault must figure out how to attack and score on the Spurs, which his team was largely unable to do in the regular season. The Thunder scored 109.9 points per 100 possessions against San Antonio this year, according to Cleaning the Glass, which removes garbage time. For context, that mark would've ranked 29th among all teams.

The problem was, unsurprisingly, Wembanyama. In the five meetings between the two teams, San Antonio was plus-50 in Wembanyama's 126 minutes and minus-24 in 114 minutes without him.

This is the single most encouraging stat for the Spurs as they enter the conference finals: Against Oklahoma City in the regular season, they played almost as many minutes without their best player as with him, because he was on a minutes limit in his return from injury. And they still won four of five meetings.

That difference was largely due to Wembanyama's impact on the defensive end. The Thunder had a 101.5 offensive rating with Wembanyama on the floor, versus a 120.2 offensive rating without him, per GeniusIQ. That's greater than the difference between the best and worst offenses in the league.

There are no easy answers against the DPOY. Among 32 players who defended at least 1,000 screens this season, Wembanyama allowed the fewest points per pick (0.87), per GeniusIQ.

What about guard-guard picks as a counter? While the Thunder offense led the league in total points off these plays, the Spurs allowed just 0.89 points per guard-guard pick, which was the league's stingiest mark. In the five Spurs-Thunder games, that figure was 0.79, with the Thunder consistently generating low-quality looks out of these actions.

What about isolations? After all, Gilgeous-Alexander is the best one-on-one scorer in the league. But when Stephon Castle -- San Antonio's primary defender against the MVP -- defended an isolation this season, the Spurs allowed 0.85 points per play, which was, again, one of the best marks in the league.

Or what about fast breaks? The Thunder thrive off turnovers when they can get out and run. But the Spurs aren't prone to giveaways, ranking fifth in the regular season in lowest turnover rate and third in fewest points off turnovers.

The best answer for Oklahoma City might be the simplest: make more 3-pointers.

The Thunder actually had a higher shot quality than the Spurs in their regular-season meetings, but their shotmaking let them down. On 3-pointers, the Spurs "should" have made 35.4%, according to GeniusIQ's shot quality metrics, which is close to their actual 36% accuracy. Yet while the Thunder "should" have made 37.2% of their 3s against the Spurs, based on factors such as defender distance and shooter identity, they hit 33%.

Gilgeous-Alexander has to make more of his 3s in the conference finals, and he's eminently capable of doing so; he was at only 19% in a small sample against the Spurs, versus 39% overall this season.

The bigger issue for the Thunder is that their role players were unable to stretch the Spurs' defense out to the perimeter. On defense, Wembanyama split his time roughly evenly between bigs (Holmgren, Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams) and shaky-shooting perimeter players (Caruso and Cason Wallace), whom he'd leave open to roam as free safeties inside. Caruso and Wallace both made just 24% of their 3s against the Spurs, even as they tied for the team lead in attempts.

Wemby vs. Chet

This will be a fascinating individual battle amid the larger war between these teams.

Even in their early 20s, the two players already have plenty of history leading into this series. Holmgren's team beat Wembanyama's in a tense U19 FIBA World Cup final in 2021, with the American winning tournament MVP honors while the Frenchman fouled out. Then Wembanyama beat Holmgren for unanimous Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and a unanimous DPOY trophy this season; Holmgren finished in second place both times.

Holmgren was nowhere close to Wembanyama's level in their head-to-head matchups this season. In four games against the Spurs, Holmgren averaged just 10.5 points (his second lowest against any opponent) on 39% shooting (also second lowest), with a 16% usage rate (his lowest against any opponent).

He must be more involved and effective in the playoff matchup after being so thoroughly taken out of those earlier games. The good news is that he enters the conference finals on an offensive tear; through two rounds in the playoffs, he's shooting a remarkable 97% (37 of 38) on shots inside 5 feet, per ESPN Research.

The bad news is that finishing against Wembanyama will be significantly more difficult than finishing against Oso Ighodaro and Deandre Ayton. Wembanyama has held opponents to a 28% mark inside 5 feet this postseason.

Transition time

Because both teams boast such stout half-court defenses -- the Thunder led the league in half-court defensive rating in the regular season, per Cleaning the Glass, while the Spurs rank No. 1 by a mile in the playoffs -- scoring in transition could prove vital in this series. The two offenses will hunt quick-strike baskets before Wembanyama, Holmgren, Castle, Luguentz Dort and all of their All-Defense-caliber teammates can get set.

The likely presence of so many cross-matches will only strengthen this trend. Generally, in the regular season, Castle preferred to guard Gilgeous-Alexander, but Gilgeous-Alexander preferred to guard Devin Vassell on the other end. Vassell preferred to guard Dort, but Dort preferred to guard Fox. Fox preferred to guard Jalen Williams, but Jalen Williams preferred to guard Wembanyama, and so on.

So many cross-matches can result in confusion, mismatches and opportunities during quick changes in possession, and San Antonio won that mini-battle in the regular season.

The Thunder have the best transition defense in the league, because they rarely commit turnovers and they allow the lowest transition rate off rebounds, per Cleaning the Glass. But against the Spurs, that strength dropped to merely average, as San Antonio successfully and uniquely pushed the pace.

It's not often that Thunder opponents turn defensive rebounds into quick layups on the other end, but Fox, Castle and Dylan Harper consistently beat the Thunder into the paint in that situation.

Lineup wrinkles and alterations

One reason not to place absolute faith in the regular-season results between these teams is that Oklahoma City was rarely whole for those games. Wallace and Aaron Wiggins were the only Thunder players to appear in all five games against San Antonio. For comparison, every key Spur played all five games except for Harper, Vassell and Carter Bryant, who played four apiece.

Two guards in particular could make a difference for Oklahoma City, if they receive more playing time against the Spurs now. The first is Ajay Mitchell, who missed his team's two blowout losses to San Antonio in December. In the two meetings he appeared in, the Thunder went 1-1 with a blowout win and two-point loss.

Jared McCain's presence could also be crucial -- every Spurs-Thunder game this season came before he joined Oklahoma City at the trade deadline. He has made 41% of his 3s as a member of the Thunder, counting regular season and playoffs. McCain is more of a target on defense than any of the other players in Daigneault's rotation, but if his teammates are missing open 3s like they did in their regular-season losses, he could provide a spark with instant spacing off the bench.

On the Spurs' end, the most notable lineup change since December is the elevation of Champagnie to the starting lineup, replacing Barnes. That's important because Holmgren spent most of the regular-season meetings matched up against Barnes, which allowed him to roam as a back-line help defender. Champagnie is a more dangerous shooter to leave open.

Still, with Jalen Williams back, Daigneault has more lineup options and versatility than Spurs coach Mitch Johnson. The Thunder can go with one big or two at a time; they can play all-defense lineups or use Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell and a shooter together. Conversely, the Spurs' rotational pattern seems mostly set, and the one time San Antonio notably deviated this postseason -- when the team went super small down the stretch in a Game 4 loss in Minnesota -- was out of necessity, after Wembanyama was ejected.

That disparity could matter in a long, back-and-forth series that requires strategic adjustments between and within games.

So, too, could the experience Oklahoma City gained with its seven-game wins against Denver and Indiana last year. In contrast, this Spurs core has never competed in games with such stakes, against such an elite opponent. How much that inexperience matters -- and how much their regular-season dominance matters, when compared with the Thunder's superior résumé overall -- remains to be seen.

The first of -- hopefully -- seven more clashes between these teams is Monday night. Let the games begin.