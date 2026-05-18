Cavs get 'breath of fresh air' after clearing 2nd-round hump

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers blow out the Pistons in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. (1:26)

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DETROIT -- Donovan Mitchell called advancing to the conference finals for the first time in his extensive postseason career a "breath of fresh air" after his Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the top-seeded Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 on Sunday night.

"Even last year, when we lost to Indiana, we had our goals set on getting to the Finals. We're just one step closer," Mitchell said. "But yeah, it's been almost a decade of running into the same issue. So for sure, I personally, and as a team, we can breathe a little bit."

The Cavs had lost in the second round the past two seasons and had not made the conference finals since 2018, LeBron James' final season with the franchise. But Cleveland dominated Game 7 on Sunday night, knocking off Detroit and cementing the deepest playoff run for the core of Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals begins Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

"It does mean something," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said. "This was the next step for us. First day of training camp, I put up the playoff record over the last three years, 11-15.

"I've been saying all year we have a lot to prove. We still have more to prove. That's the next part of it, but we proved something to ourselves, that we could take that another step."

The Cavs controlled the game from the opening tip, beginning with Mitchell assisting on three of the first four baskets. After a poor performance in Game 6, Mitchell started this game aiming to respond.

He finished with 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds in one of his most active efforts of the postseason. Mitchell scored or assisted on 43 points Sunday, and the Cavs shot 8 for 8 off his passes, according to ESPN Research.

"Mitchell distributing the ball, I think that was a big part of it," Atkinson said about the Cavs' fast start. "We knew that start was monumental. That [the Pistons] knew that we were here and that we were going to give them some problems."

Cleveland had four players finish with 20 points, tied for the most in a playoff game in franchise history.

Sam Merrill knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 23 points off the bench. Mobley contributed with an all-around effort, collecting 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. And Allen has started gaining a reputation as a Game 7 riser. He had 23 points and seven rebounds, following his 22-point, 19-rebound effort in Game 7 of the first round against the Toronto Raptors.

"This is his second Game 7, and I joked with him, I was like, 'Man, this is who you are now,'" Mitchell said of Allen. "Game 7 JA."

The 31-point victory for Cleveland was the third largest by a road team in a Game 7, according to ESPN Research. It's also the second straight Game 7 victory for Cleveland this postseason, an achievement Cavs players touted after the game as proof of their resiliency.

"It's a grind," Merrill said. "We've played two extremely physical teams and to be able to continually get better throughout the series, I think, is a big step for us.

"Listen, you'd love to sweep every series, but I think these have been great opportunities for us to get to know each other a little better, develop some more belief and just continue to get better. And that's what the playoffs are about. You got to keep getting better, make adjustments, and then find a way to win."

And though the Cavs took the time to enjoy finally making it over their second-round hump Sunday night, Mitchell also noted how they wouldn't be able to exhale for long.

"We can only breathe for about 12 hours. And then get right back to it."