Cavaliers poke fun at Pistons, Michigan after Game 7 blowout

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers blow out the Pistons in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. (1:26)

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The Cleveland Cavaliers followed their dominant Game 7 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night with petty posts aimed at the Pistons -- and Michigan.

Cleveland rolled to a 125-94 win to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Moments after the buzzer sounded, Cleveland turned its attention to trolling Detroit multiple times.

In their post with the final score, the Cavaliers wrote "CLEEEVELAND BASKETBALL," a spin on the Pistons' battle cry coined by PA announcer John Mason. He typically yells: "DEEE-TROIT BASKETBALL."

Cleveland then posted a photo of a car with a dog chain hanging and the Cavs' logo on the front with the caption: "What up doe?" a reference to a popular Detroit phrase. It also added: "All Bark, No Bite," poking fun at the gritty personality the Pistons adopted this season.

The Cavaliers then clapped back at a Pistons post from earlier in the series.

After the Pistons' win to take a 2-0 series lead, they posted a map with directions from Detroit to Cleveland. The 2-hour and 39-minute drive made this a regional series. This time, the Cavaliers returned the favor.

They shared a similar photo and quipped in the caption: "In case you need directions to the nearest ECF game, Detroit fans."

In case you need directions to the nearest ECF game, Detroit fans. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6HsxgFsjLt — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 18, 2026

And finally, it's only right that a sports matchup between teams from Ohio and Michigan mentions the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

The Cavaliers blocked out the "M" in their "Let Em Know" slogan, similar to what the Buckeyes do during rivalry week. The Cavs then added a caption to emphasize that the focus is always on beating Michigan.

Cleveland is back in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018, the last time LeBron James played for the Cavs. They have also won six straight Game 7s, the second-longest streak in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

The Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in Game 1 on Tuesday.