Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives teammates multiple gifts after winning MVP

Shams Charania joins "SportsCenter" to break the news that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won his second consecutive MVP award. (1:17)

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his second consecutive MVP award on Sunday night. But before he accepted the award, he showered his teammates with gifts.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star gave his teammates new Audemars Piguet watches, Burberry trench coats and golf clubs, among other items. Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander provided Rolex watches when he won the award.

Before each player received their gifts, Gilgeous-Alexander credited his teammates for helping him earn MVP honors.

"I just want to say thank you guys for everything. I wouldn't be the player I am or person I am ... without you guys," he said. "Yeah, have fun. I love you guys."

Players then one by one opened the gifts before the watches were rolled out. Gilgeous-Alexander handed the watches to the players.

Thunder players wore the trench coats to Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP news conference moments afterward.

"My teammates are very fashionable guys and I figured I'd help them out a little bit with the Burberry trench coats. They look great. I'm glad they all fit, except for [Chet Holmgren's]. Chet, we gotta extend Chet's, but we'll figure his out. ... My bad Chet, I apologize. You're going to get two, don't worry."

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, in addition to the watches, golf bags and trench coats, Gilgeous-Alexander's full back-to-back MVP gift basket for his teammates also included: YSL cologne, custom Levi's Canadian tuxedo sets, new iPhone iPhone 17s with free AT&T service, free Spotify Premium memberships and custom Don Julio 1942 bottles.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the first MVP winner to average 30 points and five assists per game on 55% shooting from the field, according to ESPN Research. He's also the third player to average 30 points per game in consecutive MVP campaigns, joining Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Thunder's Western Conference finals series against the San Antonio Spurs begins Monday night -- and players arriving in trench coats isn't out of the question.