Sources: Pelicans hiring Jamahl Mosley as head coach

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins react to the Pelicans hiring Jamahl Mosley as their next coach. (1:28)

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The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring former Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as the franchise's new head coach on a five-year contract, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Mosley reached an agreement with the Pelicans after five seasons in Orlando, where he led the Magic to three consecutive playoff berths despite multiple injury-plagued campaigns.

The Magic fired Mosley on May 4 -- a day after they lost Game 7 to the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs following a 3-1 series lead -- and he moved to the forefront of the available coaching landscape. That cleared the way for the Pelicans to fully focus on Mosley as their target.

Sources said top Pelicans officials maintained consistent communication with Mosley and his agent, Bret Just of WME Basketball, after getting dismissed from the Magic and the sides formally met in person last week at the NBA draft combine in Chicago.

New Pelicans head coach Jamahl Mosley went 189-221 in his five seasons in Orlando, leading the Magic out of a rebuild and into the playoffs each of the past three seasons. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pelicans executive vice president Joe Dumars underwent a thorough search, including conversations with Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Rajon Rondo, Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Hetzel and interim New Orleans coach James Borrego.

The Pelicans believe the franchise is at a point similar to when Mosley took over the rebuilding Magic in 2021 after a 21-win season. His leadership and development plan led to season-by-season improvement, then playoff appearances.

The 47-year-old Mosley, who was second in Coach of the Year voting in 2023-24, had the third-most regular-season wins in Magic franchise history (189). Before he joined, the Magic hadn't made the playoffs for three straight years since 2009-12.

Mosley built teams anchored by strong defenses, with the Magic ranked No. 3 overall in 2023-24, No. 2 in 2024-25 and No. 11 this season.

In New Orleans, Mosley will take over a roster mixed with young talent such as Derik Queen, Jeremiah Fears and Yves Missi and veterans such as Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones.

The Pelicans finished the season at 26-56. They own just one pick in June's draft -- No. 58 -- after trading away their first-rounder in a draft-day deal a year ago, which helped them move up for Queen.