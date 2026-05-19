NBA playoffs 2026: Top moments as Spurs defeat Thunder in Game 1 classic

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It took double overtime, but the visiting San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Monday night, capping off an instant classic.

San Antonio scored first in double overtime and never looked back, finishing off just the third Game 1 of any round to go multiple overtimes in the past 40 years, according to ESPN Research.

Oklahoma City seemed to be the Game 1 victors in the first overtime. The Thunder went ahead by three points with less than a minute left to cap off a 7-0 run. However, Victor Wembanyama sank a 3-pointer from near the logo to tie it with 26.3 seconds remaining. With 0.7 seconds left, the Spurs had a chance to win it but were denied, sending the contest to double overtime.

Wembanyama put up 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks, becoming the second player in Spurs history with 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. At 22 years and 134 days old, Wembanyama passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (22 years, 352 days, and then known as Lew Alcindor) as the youngest player with 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named the league's MVP on Sunday for the second straight season, struggled with 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field. Alex Caruso led the Thunder with 31 points off the bench, while Jalen Williams had 26.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Here are the top moments and highlights from the Spurs' win in Game 1.